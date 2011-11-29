Edition:
Egypt votes

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

An old man is helped by army soldiers before casting his vote during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

People queue outside a polling station to vote in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

An old man casts his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

People walk past electoral banners, ahead of the parliamentary elections due on Monday, in Alexandria, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A man dips his finger in ink after casting a vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

People stand in line outside a polling station as they wait to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

People queue outside a polling station in the Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A man looks at list of candidates before voting in a polling station in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A man shows his finger after casting a vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Presidential candidate Amr Moussa (C) waits to cast his vote outside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A security officer carries ballot papers to a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Presidential candidate Amr Moussa casts his vote at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

An old man reads a ballot paper before casting his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

People queue at a polling station as they wait to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

An Egyptian woman reads a ballot paper before casting her vote at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A woman is helped by an army soldier outside a polling station to cast her vote during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A man stand in front of banners supporting candidates for the parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

An electoral official sits near a ballot box at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Women cover themselves during rain as they stand in line outside a polling station waiting to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

People register to vote at a polling station in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighbourhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A boy looks on as he waits for his father behind soldiers guarding outside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

An Egyptian army soldier stands as people queue outside a polling station in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

Soldiers maintain order as people wait outside a polling station to cast their votes during parliamentary elections in Alexandria, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

A man waits outside a polling station to cast his vote during parliamentary elections in Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, November 29, 2011

People queue outside a polling station to vote in the parliamentary election in Shubra neighborhood, Cairo November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

