EgyptAir flight lost

A Hellenic Air Force Erieye EMB-145H AEW&C aircraft taxis on tarmac after landing at the 133rd Hellenic Air Force Base in Kasteli on the island of Crete, Greece, May 20, 2016. The plane is participating in a search and rescue operation for the missing EgyptAir flight MS804 Airbus A320. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis