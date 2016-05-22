Edition:
EgyptAir flight lost

Photographer
Handout .
Location
UNKNOWN LOCATION, Egypt
Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

Recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen in this handout image released May 21, 2016 by Egypt's military. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Handout .
Location
UNKNOWN LOCATION, Egypt
Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

A life jacket among recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen in this handout image released May 21, 2016 by Egypt's military. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Handout .
Location
UNKNOWN LOCATION, Egypt
Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

Recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen in this handout image released May 21, 2016 by Egypt's military. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Handout .
Location
UNKNOWN LOCATION, Egypt
Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

Recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen in this handout image released May 21, 2016 by Egypt's military. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Handout .
Location
UNKNOWN LOCATION, Egypt
Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2016

Part of a plane chair among recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen in this handout image released May 21, 2016 by Egypt's military. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

Relatives of the victims of the missing EgyptAir flight MS804 hold an absentee funeral prayer in a mosque nearby Cairo airport, in Cairo Egypt May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

A relative of the victims of the missing EgyptAir flight MS804 reacts after a symbolic funeral in a mosque nearby Cairo airport, in Cairo Egypt May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

A French investigation team arrives to the Ministry of Aviation to meet with the aviation minister with regards to EgyptAir flight MS804, at the Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Photographer
Handout .
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Egypt
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

An image taken by satellite Sentinel-1A on May 19, 2016 shows a potential oil slick in the area of the eastern Mediterranean Sea where an EgyptAir jet disappeared. ESA/Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data [2016], processed by ESA & Sentinel-1 Mission Performance Centre/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

An Egyptian military search boat takes part in a search operation for the EgyptAir plane that disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea in this still image taken from video May 19, 2016. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Photographer
Handout .
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

The flight path of EgyptAir flight MS804 from Paris to Cairo is seen on a flight tracking screen May 19, 2016. Courtesy Flightradar24.com/Handout via Reuters

Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers who were flying in an EgyptAir plane that vanished from radar en route from Paris to Cairo react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
KASTELI, Greece
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

An engineer stands next to a Hellenic Air Force C-130 HAUP aircraft at the 133rd Hellenic Air Force Base in Kasteli on the island of Crete, Greece, May 20, 2016. The plane is participating in a search and rescue operation for the missing EgyptAir flight MS804 Airbus A320. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

An Egyptian military search boat takes part in a search operation for the EgyptAir plane that disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea in this still image taken from video May 19, 2016. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Photographer
Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
KASTELI, Greece
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

An engineer checks a Hellenic Air Force C-130 HAUP aircraft at the 133rd Hellenic Air Force Base in Kasteli on the island of Crete, Greece, May 20, 2016. The plane is participating in a search and rescue operation for the missing EgyptAir flight MS804 Airbus A320. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
MEDITERRANEAN SEA, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

An Egyptian military search boat takes part in a search operation for the EgyptAir plane that disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea in this still image taken from video May 19, 2016. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters TV

Photographer
Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

An unidentified man reacts as he waits outside the Egyptair in-flight service building, at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Journalists report near the EgyptAir desk at Charles de Gaulle airport, in Paris, France in Paris, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Photographer
Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

An unidentified woman reacts as she waits outside the Egyptair in-flight service building, at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

Unidentified relatives and friends of passengers react as they wait outside the Egyptair in-flight service building where relatives are being held at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

A journalist reports from the Egyptair desk at Charles de Gaulle airport, in Paris, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Photographer
XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx
Location
KASTELI, Greece
Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

A Hellenic Air Force Erieye EMB-145H AEW&C aircraft taxis on tarmac after landing at the 133rd Hellenic Air Force Base in Kasteli on the island of Crete, Greece, May 20, 2016. The plane is participating in a search and rescue operation for the missing EgyptAir flight MS804 Airbus A320. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016

An Egyptian policeman and security personnel at the Egyptair in-flight service building look on as relatives of passengers wait for updates at Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

