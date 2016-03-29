Edition:
EgyptAir plane hijacked

An official telephones from the ramp of a hijacked Egyptair A320 Airbus at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A man thought to be the hijacker leaves the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A man climbs out of the cockpit window of the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Unidentified people leave the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Unidentified people leave the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Police vehicles speed away after arresting the hijacker of an Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Unidentified people run off the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Passengers and crew leave the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Passengers evacuate a hijacked EgyptAir Airbus 320 plane at Larnaca airport, Cyprus, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 airbus stands on the runway at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus , March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Media gather at Larnaca Airport near a hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 , March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Unidentified people leave the hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016 REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A policeman stands guard at Larnaca Airport near a hijacked EgyptAir A320 , March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Police stand guard at Larnaca Airport near a hijacked EgyptAir Airbus A320 , March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
An official boards a hijacked Egyptair A320 Airbus at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A hijacked Egyptair Airbus A320 airbus stands on the runway at Larnaca Airport in Larnaca, Cyprus , March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
