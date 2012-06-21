Edition:
United Kingdom

Egyptian anger over vote

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy shout during a rally against the military council at Tahrir square in Cairo June 20, 2012. Egypt's election committee said on Wednesday it may not be ready to announce the results of a run-off presidential vote on Thursday as planned because it was still reviewing appeals from the two candidates, both of whom claim to have won. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy shout during a rally against the military council at Tahrir square in Cairo June 20, 2012. Egypt's election committee said on Wednesday it may not be ready to announce the results of a run-off presidential vote on Thursday as planned because it was still reviewing appeals from the two candidates, both of whom claim to have won. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
1 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

A girl stands among supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy during a rally against the military council at Tahrir square in Cairo June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A girl stands among supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy during a rally against the military council at Tahrir square in Cairo June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
2 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Protesters chant slogans against the military council at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 20, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood called for a sit-in at Tahrir square and other squares across the country to step up pressure against the military council as Egyptians await the result for the presidential elections which could come in a few days' time. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Protesters chant slogans against the military council at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 20, 2012. The Muslim Brotherhood called for a sit-in at Tahrir square and other squares across the country to step up pressure against the military council as Egyptians await the result for the presidential elections which could come in a few days' time. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
3 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Protesters sleep during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Protesters sleep during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
4 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

A banner with a picture of presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy is seen at a makeshift sleeping area used by protesters during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A banner with a picture of presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy is seen at a makeshift sleeping area used by protesters during a sit-in at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
5 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Children hold election posters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy at a street in Cairo June 20, 2012. The posters read, "Mohamed Morsy, president for Egypt." REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Children hold election posters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy at a street in Cairo June 20, 2012. The posters read, "Mohamed Morsy, president for Egypt." REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
6 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy surround a giant banner in national colours as they celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. Words on the flag read, "A military council that doesn't have a function." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy surround a giant banner in national colours as they celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. Words on the flag read, "A military council that doesn't have a function." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Police stand guard during a protest against the military council outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Police stand guard during a protest against the military council outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
8 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

A man waves a slice of water melon carved with the word "Feloul", as supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti military counciel at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A man waves a slice of water melon carved with the word "Feloul", as supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti military counciel at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

A man holds a water melon written with the word "Feloul", as supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti military counciel at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A man holds a water melon written with the word "Feloul", as supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti military counciel at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
10 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy wave national flags as they celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy wave national flags as they celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
11 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout slogans against the military council, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout slogans against the military council, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
14 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

A general view shows supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrating and shouting anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A general view shows supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrating and shouting anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Female supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Female supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate and shout anti-military council slogans, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Close
16 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Protesters are seen at a gate as police stand guard during a protest against military council outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Protesters are seen at a gate as police stand guard during a protest against military council outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Close
17 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

A protester carries a poster of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy during a protest against the dissolving of parliament, in front of the parliament building in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A protester carries a poster of Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy during a protest against the dissolving of parliament, in front of the parliament building in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
18 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Protesters surround a former member of the recently scrapped parliament, as they walk to the parliament building, during a rally against the dissolving of parliament, in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Protesters surround a former member of the recently scrapped parliament, as they walk to the parliament building, during a rally against the dissolving of parliament, in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Close
19 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

A protester shouts at police as they stand guard during a protest against the military council outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A protester shouts at police as they stand guard during a protest against the military council outside Egypt's parliament in Cairo June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
20 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a defaced poster of his rival Ahmed Shafik, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy carry a defaced poster of his rival Ahmed Shafik, at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
21 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Children of supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Children of supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
22 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
23 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy hold a poster with pictures of people killed in the revolution as they celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The words on the poster read, ""No Remnants: Blood of martyrs who were killed in Tahrir." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy hold a poster with pictures of people killed in the revolution as they celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. The words on the poster read, ""No Remnants: Blood of martyrs who were killed in Tahrir." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
24 / 25
Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood's presidential candidate Mohamed Morsy celebrate at Tahrir square in Cairo June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
25 / 25

Egyptian anger over vote

Egyptian anger over vote Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Anti-Putin rockers behind bars

Anti-Putin rockers behind bars
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:30am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:00am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tensions flare in Paris

All Collections

Tensions flare in Paris

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The settlements today

All Collections

The settlements today

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

View More Slideshows »