Egyptian riot officers attacked
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. The two riot policemen, separated from their colleagues, escaped with minor injuries. ...more
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. The two riot policemen, separated from their colleagues, escaped with minor injuries. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after surrounding him during clashes in front of the U.S Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after surrounding him during clashes in front of the U.S Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (L) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (L) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after surrounding him during clashes in front of the U.S Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after surrounding him during clashes in front of the U.S Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit riot policemen (front, 2nd L and back, 3rd L) after they caught hold of them during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters hit riot policemen (front, 2nd L and back, 3rd L) after they caught hold of them during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (C) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (C) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. Embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (2nd R) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (2nd R) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (2nd L) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A riot policeman (2nd L) flees after protesters hit and surrounded him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh