Egypt's religious tensions

An Egyptian Christian woman grieves and show a picture of her son during a mass funeral for victims of sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo October 10, 2011. Thousands of mourners attend a funeral ceremony for those killed in overnight clashes when troops crushed a protest over an attack on a church in the worst violence since the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak. The characters with the picture read, "Don't be sad". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh