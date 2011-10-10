Egypt's religious tensions
An Egyptian Christian woman grieves and show a picture of her son during a mass funeral for victims of sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo October 10, 2011. Thousands of mourners attend a funeral ceremony for those killed in overnight clashes when troops crushed a protest over an attack on a church in the worst violence since the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak. The characters with the picture read, "Don't be sad". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian Christian women grieve before a mass funeral for victims of sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian Coptic Christians chant pro-Christian slogans during the funeral for victims of sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo October 10, 2011. Thousands of mourners attend a funeral ceremony for those killed in overnight clashes when troops crushed a protest over an attack on a church in the worst violence since the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian Muslim women attend an Egyptian Christian mass funeral for victims of sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian Christian cleric chants pro-Christian slogans during the funeral for victims of sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester stands near a line of fire during a demonstration in Cairo October 9, 2011. Nineteen people were killed in Cairo on Sunday when Christians, some carrying crosses and pictures of Jesus, clashed with military police, medical and security sources said, in the latest sectarian flare-up in a country in political turmoil. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An injured Christians protester holds a statue of Christ and shows off a bullet during clashes with soldiers and riot police in Cairo October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Christians protester is injured during a clash with riot policemen in Cairo October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Egyptian Christian clerics attend a mass funeral for victims of sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian Coptic Christians carry coffins during a mass funeral for victims of sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian Christians clash with soldiers and riot police during a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt, in Cairo October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Protesters are seen during clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt, in Cairo October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Riot police stand guard as motorists ride past a destroyed car along a street following last night's clashes between Egyptian Coptic Christians and soldiers with riot police in Cairo October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A Coptic Christian woman grieves during the funeral for victims of Saturday's clashes between Muslims and Christians in Cairo May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egyptian Coptic Christians carry a coffin before a mass funeral for seven victims of sectarian clashes, at Samaan el-Kharaz Church in Manshiet Nasr shantytown in eastern Cairo March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Muslim holding the Koran (top L) and a Coptic Christian holding a cross are carried through opposition supporters in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man prays at a mosque in Cairo March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Coptic Orthodox Christian cries for her relatives who were victims of Saturday's bomb attacks outside a Coptic Orthodox church, during a prayer ceremony at a home in Alexandria January 3, 2011. The bomb killed 21 people outside the church early on New Year's Day and a security source said seven people have been held for questioning. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egyptian riot police throw stones during clashes outside a Coptic Orthodox church in Alexandria, 230 km (140 miles) north of Cairo, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian Coptic Christians gather for the mass funeral of seven victims of sectarian clashes, at Samaan el-Kharaz Church in Manshiet Nasr shantytown in eastern Cairo March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Riot police shield themselves from objects being thrown at them by Coptic Christians during clashes outside al-Abasseya Cathedral in Cairo late night January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Coptic Orthodox Christians carry two people to make a shape of a cross during a protest against Saturday's bomb attacks, near their church in Alexandria, January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Egyptian Christians stand in front of riot police in front of a Coptic Orthodox church in Alexandria, 230 km (140 miles) north of Cairo, January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian Coptic Christian women grieve after a mass funeral for seven victims of sectarian clashes, at Samaan el-Kharaz Church in Manshiet Nasr shantytown in eastern Cairo March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman looks out of a window at a policeman standing guard as Coptic Orthodox Christians demonstrate against Saturday's bomb attacks near the Coptic Orthodox Church of the Two Saints where the attack took place, in Alexandria January 2, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih