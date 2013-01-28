Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 28, 2013 | 9:20pm GMT

Egypt's uprising: Two years on

<p>Riot policemen beat a protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Riot policemen beat a protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Riot policemen beat a protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
1 / 35
<p>Protesters against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

Protesters against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi run from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
2 / 35
<p>Demonstrators against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi help a fellow protester affected by tear gas released by riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge leading to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Demonstrators against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi help a fellow protester affected by tear gas released by riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge leading to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more

Monday, January 28, 2013

Demonstrators against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi help a fellow protester affected by tear gas released by riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge leading to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
3 / 35
<p>A protester against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi shows expended shotgun cartridges that he said was fired by riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi shows expended shotgun cartridges that he said was fired by riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh more

Monday, January 28, 2013

A protester against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi shows expended shotgun cartridges that he said was fired by riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
4 / 35
<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 26, 2013....more

Monday, January 28, 2013

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
5 / 35
<p>Anti-Mursi protesters stand on a riot police vehicle after they seized it on the Kasr Elnile bridge to Tahrir square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Anti-Mursi protesters stand on a riot police vehicle after they seized it on the Kasr Elnile bridge to Tahrir square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

Anti-Mursi protesters stand on a riot police vehicle after they seized it on the Kasr Elnile bridge to Tahrir square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
6 / 35
<p>Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
7 / 35
<p>Al Ahly fans, also known as "Ultras", celebrate and shout slogans in front of the Al Ahly club after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre in Cairo January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Al Ahly fans, also known as "Ultras", celebrate and shout slogans in front of the Al Ahly club after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre in Cairo January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Al Ahly fans, also known as "Ultras", celebrate and shout slogans in front of the Al Ahly club after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre in Cairo January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
8 / 35
<p>Al Ahly fans, also known as "Ultras", celebrate and shout slogans inside Al Ahly club's training stadium after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre, in Cairo January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Al Ahly fans, also known as "Ultras", celebrate and shout slogans inside Al Ahly club's training stadium after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre, in Cairo January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Al Ahly fans, also known as "Ultras", celebrate and shout slogans inside Al Ahly club's training stadium after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre, in Cairo January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
9 / 35
<p>An anti-government protester shouts during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An anti-government protester shouts during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

An anti-government protester shouts during a protest in Tahrir square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
10 / 35
<p>A protester runs with a tear gas canister fired by riot police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A protester runs with a tear gas canister fired by riot police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, January 28, 2013

A protester runs with a tear gas canister fired by riot police during clashes near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
11 / 35
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrate with a giant flag at Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrate with a giant flag at Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrate with a giant flag at Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 35
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi make a fire and throw flares after riot police fired tear gas during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi make a fire and throw flares after riot police fired tear gas during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi make a fire and throw flares after riot police fired tear gas during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
13 / 35
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
14 / 35
<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, near Arabic words that read "Retribution or Chaos" during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, near Arabic words that read "Retribution or Chaos" during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior...more

Monday, January 28, 2013

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, near Arabic words that read "Retribution or Chaos" during clashes along Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
15 / 35
<p>A riot police officer gestures a during clashes with protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throwing stones at him along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A riot police officer gestures a during clashes with protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throwing stones at him along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

A riot police officer gestures a during clashes with protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throwing stones at him along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
16 / 35
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cover themselves during clashes as they throw stones at riot police along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cover themselves during clashes as they throw stones at riot police along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi cover themselves during clashes as they throw stones at riot police along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 35
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrate at Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrate at Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi demonstrate at Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
18 / 35
<p>Photographers cower as protesters throw stones towards riot police along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Photographers cower as protesters throw stones towards riot police along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Photographers cower as protesters throw stones towards riot police along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
19 / 35
<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds empty tear gas canisters, which was thrown earlier by riot police, during clashes along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds empty tear gas canisters, which was thrown earlier by riot police, during clashes along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds empty tear gas canisters, which was thrown earlier by riot police, during clashes along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
20 / 35
<p>Protesters against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi light fireworks as they gather at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi light fireworks as they gather at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi light fireworks as they gather at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
21 / 35
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones towards riot police during clashes along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones towards riot police during clashes along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones towards riot police during clashes along Sheikh Rihan street near Tahrir Square in Cairo January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
22 / 35
<p>Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters flee from tear gas fired by riot police during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
23 / 35
<p>Protesters dismantle a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters dismantle a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters dismantle a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
24 / 35
<p>Protesters take cover as riot police fire tear gas during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters take cover as riot police fire tear gas during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters take cover as riot police fire tear gas during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
25 / 35
<p>Anti-Mursi demonstrators throw tear-gas canisters back at riot police that set fire to tents pitched by demonstrators at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Anti-Mursi demonstrators throw tear-gas canisters back at riot police that set fire to tents pitched by demonstrators at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

Anti-Mursi demonstrators throw tear-gas canisters back at riot police that set fire to tents pitched by demonstrators at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
26 / 35
<p>A protester gestures at riot police during a demonstration at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A protester gestures at riot police during a demonstration at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

A protester gestures at riot police during a demonstration at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
27 / 35
<p>Riot police set fire to tents pitched by anti-Mursi demonstrators at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot police set fire to tents pitched by anti-Mursi demonstrators at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

Riot police set fire to tents pitched by anti-Mursi demonstrators at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
28 / 35
<p>Riot police chase protesters after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot police chase protesters after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

Riot police chase protesters after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
29 / 35
<p>Protesters dismantle a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters dismantle a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Protesters dismantle a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
30 / 35
<p>An anti-Mursi demonstrator tries to escape from a tent set on fire by riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An anti-Mursi demonstrator tries to escape from a tent set on fire by riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

An anti-Mursi demonstrator tries to escape from a tent set on fire by riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
31 / 35
<p>Men work on a graffiti of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Men work on a graffiti of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

Men work on a graffiti of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
32 / 35
<p>An anti-Mursi demonstrator tries to extinguish a burning tent set on fire by riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

An anti-Mursi demonstrator tries to extinguish a burning tent set on fire by riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

An anti-Mursi demonstrator tries to extinguish a burning tent set on fire by riot police at Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
33 / 35
<p>A protester waves an Egyptian flag in front of a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester waves an Egyptian flag in front of a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, January 28, 2013

A protester waves an Egyptian flag in front of a concrete barrier at the Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
34 / 35
<p>Tear gas fired by riot police at protesters fill a street during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Tear gas fired by riot police at protesters fill a street during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Monday, January 28, 2013

Tear gas fired by riot police at protesters fill a street during clashes after protesters removed a concrete barrier at Qasr al-Aini Street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Teen bride's first child

Teen bride's first child

Next Slideshows

Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Police and protesters clash on the second anniversary of the uprising.

28 Jan 2013
Teen bride's first child

Teen bride's first child

The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but teen marriages and pregnancies are common, especially in poor, rural areas where girls are married off young.

25 Jan 2013
Chicago's deep freeze

Chicago's deep freeze

A deep chill hits the city as firefighters battle a huge blaze.

25 Jan 2013
A whisky world

A whisky world

From China to America, sales of whiskies are taking off as old world distilling traditions adapt to new world markets.

24 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures