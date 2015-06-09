Edition:
Egypt's white desert

The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. The White Desert, about 500 km southwest of the Egyptian capital Cairo, features limestone and chalk forms strangely shaped by the wind and sand, a terrain that gains in intensity when illuminated by the moon. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Rocks known as 'El Mokhimat' (tents) are seen in the Old White Desert near the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A rock formation known as 'Camel Rock' is seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman walks through the Black Desert near the Bahariya Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Sands shaped by the wind are seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The 'Milky Way' is seen in the night sky around telescopes and camps of people over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman walks near a rock formation known as 'Mushroom Rock' in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Rock shapes are seen in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man walks near rocks which are known as 'Ajabaat Rocks' in the White Desert near the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The planet Venus is seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man walks near tracks in the sands created by four-by-four vehicles in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A huge number of stars are seen in the night sky over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A rock formation known as 'Africa Sand' is seen in the White Desert near Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. Slightly to the north lies the Black Desert, given its name by the volcanic rock dolerite, similar to basalt. Four-by-four and trekking trips for tourists include Bedouin music around campfires and nights slept under a breathtaking array of stars. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Campers look up at stars in the night sky in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman walks along the sand dunes as the sun sets over rocks in the White Desert north of the Farafra Oasis, southwest of Cairo, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

