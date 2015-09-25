Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice
A Muslim man offers Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, September 25, 2015. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial slaughtering of sheep, goats, cows and camels to...more
People line up in front of a donor's home to receive meat during Eid al-Adha in Yangon, Myanmar, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Roadside vendors selling ice-cream and balloons stand outside a public prayer ground during Eid al-Adha in Bengaluru, India, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Yangon, Myanmar September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Muslim boy offers a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A trader sleeps amid his goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, India, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Muslim people attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer as haze shrouds at Agung Mosque in Palembang on Indonesia Sumatra island, September 24, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi
A girl gets her hand decorated with henna paste at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People crowd on top of a train entering the Dhaka airport rail station September 24, 2015, as thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims head home to celebrate Eid-al-Adha. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman
A Bosnian Muslim is seen holding a knife on the wool of a sheep as they slaughter it during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in the village of Zeljezno Polje, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Muslims attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer on a street next to the Dongguan Great Mosque, in Xining, Qinghai province, China, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Muslim men greet each other at the Dongsi mosque after the main prayers on Eid al-Adha in Beijing, China September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man walks amid meat pieces to be distributed to the people during Eid al-Adha festival at Al-Iklas Mosque in Banda Aceh, September 24, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Irwansyah Putra/Antara Foto
A sacrificial camel is dyed with henna after a haircut produced patterns at the animal market on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Muslims attend an Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bairam) mass prayer in Moscow, Russia, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Residents scramble to receive meat as food is distributed to the poor during an Eid al-Adha festival at a mosque in Surabaya September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Traders wait for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy plays with his father while Muslim men gather to pray in a mosque during the festival of Eid-al-Adha in Bangkok, Thailand, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A vendor talks with customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man using a megaphone hawks local candy after Islamic prayers marking the Eid al-Adha festival, outside Kofar Mata district mosque in the city of Kano, Nigeria September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A sheep is pushed off a truck at a sheep market two days ahead of Eid al-Adha, in Port Bouet, Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A girl plays with a balloon while waiting for morning prayers to begin during Eid Al-Adha celebrations at a Luneta Park in Manila September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A Muslim man prays in a mosque during the festival of Eid-al-Adha in Bangkok, Thailand, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Palestinian man rides a motorcycle carrying a sheep ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Filipino Muslims pray during Eid Al-Adha celebrations in a Luneta Park in Manila September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
People attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Al-Akabar mosque in Surabaya September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
A Palestinian boy walks near balloons on sale just outside Jerusalem's Old City during Eid al-Adha September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A sacrificial bull decorated for sale stands at its feed trough at the animal market on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A boy pulls a rope attached to the neck of a goat at a livestock market in Kabul, Afghanistan September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Muslim man grabs a goat to prepare it for a sacrifice during Eid al-Adha festival, in Xining, Qinghai province, China, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A Syrian migrant offers Eid al-Adha prayers outside the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
A Palestinian clown distributes balloons in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during Eid al-Adha September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A butcher shows his bloodied hand from a just-slaughtered calf on the first day of Eid al-Adha festival in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, Egypt, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Shi'ite women attend prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha in Baghdad September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
