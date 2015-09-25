Edition:
Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice

A Muslim man offers Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, September 25, 2015. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha by the sacrificial slaughtering of sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail, on God's command. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
People line up in front of a donor's home to receive meat during Eid al-Adha in Yangon, Myanmar, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Roadside vendors selling ice-cream and balloons stand outside a public prayer ground during Eid al-Adha in Bengaluru, India, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Yangon, Myanmar September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
A Muslim boy offers a special prayer at a shrine on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A trader sleeps amid his goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, India, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Muslim people attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer as haze shrouds at Agung Mosque in Palembang on Indonesia Sumatra island, September 24, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A girl gets her hand decorated with henna paste at a marketplace ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
People crowd on top of a train entering the Dhaka airport rail station September 24, 2015, as thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims head home to celebrate Eid-al-Adha. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Bosnian Muslim is seen holding a knife on the wool of a sheep as they slaughter it during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in the village of Zeljezno Polje, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Muslims attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer on a street next to the Dongguan Great Mosque, in Xining, Qinghai province, China, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Muslim men greet each other at the Dongsi mosque after the main prayers on Eid al-Adha in Beijing, China September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A man walks amid meat pieces to be distributed to the people during Eid al-Adha festival at Al-Iklas Mosque in Banda Aceh, September 24, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Irwansyah Putra/Antara Foto

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A sacrificial camel is dyed with henna after a haircut produced patterns at the animal market on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Muslims attend an Eid al-Adha (Kurban Bairam) mass prayer in Moscow, Russia, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Residents scramble to receive meat as food is distributed to the poor during an Eid al-Adha festival at a mosque in Surabaya September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Traders wait for customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, India, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A boy plays with his father while Muslim men gather to pray in a mosque during the festival of Eid-al-Adha in Bangkok, Thailand, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A vendor talks with customers at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Kabul September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A man using a megaphone hawks local candy after Islamic prayers marking the Eid al-Adha festival, outside Kofar Mata district mosque in the city of Kano, Nigeria September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A sheep is pushed off a truck at a sheep market two days ahead of Eid al-Adha, in Port Bouet, Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A girl plays with a balloon while waiting for morning prayers to begin during Eid Al-Adha celebrations at a Luneta Park in Manila September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Muslim man prays in a mosque during the festival of Eid-al-Adha in Bangkok, Thailand, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Palestinian man rides a motorcycle carrying a sheep ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Filipino Muslims pray during Eid Al-Adha celebrations in a Luneta Park in Manila September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
People attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Al-Akabar mosque in Surabaya September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Palestinian boy walks near balloons on sale just outside Jerusalem's Old City during Eid al-Adha September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A sacrificial bull decorated for sale stands at its feed trough at the animal market on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A boy pulls a rope attached to the neck of a goat at a livestock market in Kabul, Afghanistan September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A Muslim man grabs a goat to prepare it for a sacrifice during Eid al-Adha festival, in Xining, Qinghai province, China, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Syrian migrant offers Eid al-Adha prayers outside the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Palestinian clown distributes balloons in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during Eid al-Adha September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A butcher shows his bloodied hand from a just-slaughtered calf on the first day of Eid al-Adha festival in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, Egypt, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Shi'ite women attend prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha in Baghdad September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
