Eid in America

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, USA
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

People pray along a street during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People pray along a street during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, USA
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

A New York City police officer stands guard as Muslims pray during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A New York City police officer stands guard as Muslims pray during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, USA
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

People pose for photos during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People pose for photos during the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, USA
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Photographer
Stephanie Keith
Location
NEW YORK, USA
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

People prepare to celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People prepare to celebrate the Eid holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
New York, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
