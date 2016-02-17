Einstein's gravitational waves
The collision of two black holes holes - a tremendously powerful event detected for the first time ever by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO - is seen in this still image from a computer simulation released in...more
Dr. David Reitze, Executive Director of the LIGO Laboratory at Caltech, speaks about gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a century ago, in Washington February 11, 2016. The waves were detected by...more
Roni Grosz, curator of the Hebrew University's Albert Einstein Archive, points at original documents related to Albert Einstein's hypothesis of the existence of gravitational waves during a news conference in Jerusalem February 11, 2016....more
Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) technicians perform a Large optic inspection in this undated photo released by Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory on February 8, 2016. The twin detectors, a system of two identical detectors...more
A Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) technician installs a mode cleaner tube baffle used to control stray light as a part of the Advanced LIGO auxiliary optics system in this December 24, 2010 photo released by...more
An aerial photo shows Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) Hanford laboratory detector site near Hanford, Washington in this undated photo released by Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory on February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Caltech/MIT/LIGO...more
An artist's rendering of an outburst on an ultra-magnetic neutron star, also called a magnetar is shown in this handout provided by NASA February 10, 2016. A century ago, physicist Albert Einstein proposed the existence of gravitational waves, small...more
Dr. Kip Thorne of Caltech listens during a news conference to discuss the detection of gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a century ago, in Washington February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Roni Grosz, curator of the Hebrew University's Albert Einstein Archive, displays original documents related to Albert Einstein's hypothesis of the existence of gravitational waves during a news conference in Jerusalem February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Roni Grosz, curator of the Hebrew University's Albert Einstein Archive, points to original documents related to Albert Einstein's hypothesis of the existence of gravitational waves during a news conference in Jerusalem February 11, 2016....more
An artist's illustration shows a supermassive black hole with millions to billions times the mass of our sun at the center, surrounded by matter flowing onto the black hole in what is termed an accretion disk in this NASA illustration released on...more
Dr. David Reitze, Executive Director of the LIGO Laboratory at Caltech, shows the merging of two black holes at a news conference to discuss the detection of gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a...more
Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) technicians working at LIGO Livingston Observatory near Livington, Louisiana in this undated photo released by Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory on February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Caltech/MIT/LIGO...more
An aerial photo shows Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) Livingston Laboratory detector site near Livingston, Louisiana in this undated photo released by Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory on February 8, 2016. ...more
An exhibit is seen at the Hebrew University's Albert Einstein Archive during a news conference where original documents related to Albert Einstein's hypothesis of the existence of gravitational waves were displayed in Jerusalem February 11, 2016....more
Roni Grosz, curator of the Hebrew University's Albert Einstein Archive, displays original documents related to Albert Einstein's hypothesis of the existence of gravitational waves during a news conference in Jerusalem February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Dr. Rainer Weiss, emeritus professor of physics at MIT, uses a visual aide during a news conference to discuss the detection of gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a century ago, in Washington...more
A bird's eye view of Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) Hanford laboratory's laser and vacuum equipment area (LVEA) which houses the pre-stabilized laser, beam splitter, input test masses, and other equipment near Hanford,...more
One of Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) test masses installed as the 4th element in a 4-element suspension system is shown in this September 5, 2013 photo released by Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory on February 8, 2016. "Test...more
A Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) technician performs a Large optic inspection in this undated photo released by Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory on February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Caltech/MIT/LIGO Laboratory/Handout via Reuters
A bird's eye view of Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) Hanford laboratory's laser and vacuum equipment area (LVEA) which houses the pre-stabilized laser, beam splitter, input test masses, and other equipment near Hanford,...more
Markarian 231, a binary black hole found in the center of the nearest quasar host galaxy to Earth, is seen in a NASA illustration released August 27, 2015. Like a pair of whirling skaters, the black-hole duo generates tremendous amounts of energy...more
Roni Grosz, curator of the Hebrew University's Albert Einstein Archive, displays original documents related to Albert Einstein's hypothesis of the existence of gravitational waves during a news conference in Jerusalem February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen...more
