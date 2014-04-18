El Diablo's bicycles
German bicycle designer Didi Senft, also known as "El Diablo", rides his new bicycle creation to commemorate the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in the town of Storkow, southeast of Berlin April 18, 2014. Senft, who has had an entry in the Guinness Book of Records for world's largest bicycle, worked some 100 hours on this bicycle, he said. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German bicycle designer Didi Senft, also known as "El Diablo", poses with his trident after presenting his new bicycle creation to commemorate the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in the town of Storkow, southeast of Berlin April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German bicycle designer Didi Senft, also known as "El Diablo", poses on his new bicycle creation to commemorate the 2014 FIFA World Cup, in the town of Storkow, southeast of Berlin April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), jumps as the pack of riders cycles during the twelfth 218km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), poses with a bicycle he created to commemorate the Euro 2012 soccer championships, in front of the National Stadium in Warsaw April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), poses with a miniature soccer ball in his mouth in front of the National Stadium in Warsaw April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
German bicycle designer Didi Senft presents his latest work in Storkow, south of the German capital Berlin, April 26, 2011. Senft, who is also a cycling fan better known as 'El Diablo' from the Tour de France, built the vehicle from an East German Trabant car and dedicated the pedicab to the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The rear of the pedicab made by German bicycle designer Didi Senft, during a presentation in Storkow, south of the German capital Berlin, April 26, 2011. Senft, who is also a cycling fan better known as 'El Diablo' from the Tour de France, built the vehicle from an East German Trabant car and dedicated the pedicab to the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The pack of riders makes its way past Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Didi Senft, a 56-year-old cycling fan better known as 'El Diablo', poses for the media before riding on his so-called 'guitar bicycle' in Storkow, April 8, 2008. Didi made the giant 'guitar bicycle' in the shape of a guitar, which measures five meters (16.4 feet) high about 12 meters (39.3 feet) long. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Didi Senft, a 56-year-old cycling fan better known as 'El Diablo', poses for photographers with his bicycle in the center of Basel before the Euro 2008 soccer match between Germany and Portugal, June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
German bicycle designer Didi Senft, better known as 'El Diablo' or the Tour de France Devil, rides his 'Laufrad' (Running wheel) in Mannheim June 12, 2007. Senft presented his Laufrad, based upon the two-wheeled velocipede designed by German inventor Karl Drais, to mark the190th anniversary when Drais first rode the world's first velocipede in Mannheim. Senft's 'running wheel' is made of aluminum with a height of 2.86m, a length of 6.33m and a weight of 41 kilos. REUTERS/Alex Grimm
Didi Senft (L), a bicycle designer better known as 'El Diablo', runs with Italian rider Danilo Di Luca (R) and Gilberto Simoni of Italy during the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Scalenghe to Briancon May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Didi Senft, a bicycle designer better known as 'El Diablo' or the Tour de France devil, poses inside his 'Klingelfisch' (Bell Fish) bicycle in Storkow March 3, 2007. The cycle is designed by Senft and made of 10,000 cycle bell plates. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Didi Senft, a bicycle designer better known as 'El Diablo' or the Tour de France devil, poses on his 'Klingelfisch' (Bell Fish) bicycle in Storkow March 3, 2007. The cycle is designed by Senft and made of 10,000 cycle bell plates. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Didi Senft, a 54-year-old cycling fan better known as 'El Diablo', climbs on the giant so-called "soccer bicycle" he made himself in Storkow, March 28, 2006. Didi made the "world's biggest" bicycle out of more than 100 soccer balls and rides it to promote the soccer World Cup 2006 in Germany. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A used devil's hat of Didi Senft, a 52-year-old cycling fan better known as 'El Diablo' is seen in a book shelf together with a Tour de France book, a book about late Italian cyclist Marco Pantani and Guinness year books of world records in Storkow June 23, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German cycling fan Didi Senft, better known as El Diablo, uses bicycle chain rings to form the Olympic rings while watching the men's Olympic road race in Sydney September 27, 2000. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
