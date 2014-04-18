El Diablo's bicycles

The rear of the pedicab made by German bicycle designer Didi Senft, during a presentation in Storkow, south of the German capital Berlin, April 26, 2011. Senft, who is also a cycling fan better known as 'El Diablo' from the Tour de France, built the vehicle from an East German Trabant car and dedicated the pedicab to the wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz