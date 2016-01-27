Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 27, 2016 | 11:35pm GMT

El Nino claims California apartment

Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California, January 26, 2016. The city has marked three apartment complexes uninhabitable as El Nino storm erosion eats away at the coastal bluff beneath them. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California, January 26, 2016. The city has marked three apartment complexes uninhabitable as El Nino storm erosion eats away at the coastal...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California, January 26, 2016. The city has marked three apartment complexes uninhabitable as El Nino storm erosion eats away at the coastal bluff beneath them. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
1 / 19
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
2 / 19
A warning notice rests on a door at an uninhabitable apartment, in danger of collapsing due to storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A warning notice rests on a door at an uninhabitable apartment, in danger of collapsing due to storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A warning notice rests on a door at an uninhabitable apartment, in danger of collapsing due to storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
3 / 19
Garth Yeaman and his friend Janet Breger walk along a crumbling cliff outside his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Garth Yeaman and his friend Janet Breger walk along a crumbling cliff outside his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Garth Yeaman and his friend Janet Breger walk along a crumbling cliff outside his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
4 / 19
Justin Kalotkin (R) moves furniture from his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Justin Kalotkin (R) moves furniture from his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Justin Kalotkin (R) moves furniture from his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
5 / 19
Uninhabitable apartment buildings, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Uninhabitable apartment buildings, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Uninhabitable apartment buildings, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
6 / 19
An uninhabitable apartment building, which in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, sits perched above the Pacific Ocean in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

An uninhabitable apartment building, which in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, sits perched above the Pacific Ocean in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
An uninhabitable apartment building, which in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, sits perched above the Pacific Ocean in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
7 / 19
Monica Montoya takes a break from removing belongings from her apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Monica Montoya takes a break from removing belongings from her apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Monica Montoya takes a break from removing belongings from her apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
8 / 19
Moving trucks line a streets as residents evacuate from an apartment complex which in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Moving trucks line a streets as residents evacuate from an apartment complex which in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Moving trucks line a streets as residents evacuate from an apartment complex which in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
9 / 19
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
10 / 19
Justin Kalotkin moves furniture from his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Justin Kalotkin moves furniture from his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Justin Kalotkin moves furniture from his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
11 / 19
An uninhabitable apartment, in danger of collapsing due to storm erosion, sits perched over the Pacific Ocean in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

An uninhabitable apartment, in danger of collapsing due to storm erosion, sits perched over the Pacific Ocean in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
An uninhabitable apartment, in danger of collapsing due to storm erosion, sits perched over the Pacific Ocean in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
12 / 19
Uninhabitable apartment buildings, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Uninhabitable apartment buildings, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Uninhabitable apartment buildings, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
13 / 19
Garth Yeaman (L) and his friend Janet Breger peer over a crumbling cliff outside his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Garth Yeaman (L) and his friend Janet Breger peer over a crumbling cliff outside his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Garth Yeaman (L) and his friend Janet Breger peer over a crumbling cliff outside his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
14 / 19
A man gathers belongs from an apartment which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A man gathers belongs from an apartment which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man gathers belongs from an apartment which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
15 / 19
Waves recede beneath a crumbled terrace at an apartment complex in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Waves recede beneath a crumbled terrace at an apartment complex in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Waves recede beneath a crumbled terrace at an apartment complex in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
16 / 19
Brandy McDaniel carries a television from her apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Brandy McDaniel carries a television from her apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Brandy McDaniel carries a television from her apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
17 / 19
Garth Yeaman and his friend Janet Breger survey damage outside Yeaman's apartment, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Garth Yeaman and his friend Janet Breger survey damage outside Yeaman's apartment, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Garth Yeaman and his friend Janet Breger survey damage outside Yeaman's apartment, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
18 / 19
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Rubbish in Rio

Rubbish in Rio

Next Slideshows

Rubbish in Rio

Rubbish in Rio

The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.

27 Jan 2016
Sports diplomacy in North Korea

Sports diplomacy in North Korea

Athletes bring their skill and political goodwill to the field during competitions in the hermit kingdom.

27 Jan 2016
Getting the selfie vote

Getting the selfie vote

Campaign selfies with presidential hopefuls.

27 Jan 2016
Guns of the GOP

Guns of the GOP

Republican presidential candidates exercise their right to bear arms.

26 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures