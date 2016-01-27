El Nino claims California apartment
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California, January 26, 2016. The city has marked three apartment complexes uninhabitable as El Nino storm erosion eats away at the coastal...more
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A warning notice rests on a door at an uninhabitable apartment, in danger of collapsing due to storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Garth Yeaman and his friend Janet Breger walk along a crumbling cliff outside his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Justin Kalotkin (R) moves furniture from his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Uninhabitable apartment buildings, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
An uninhabitable apartment building, which in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, sits perched above the Pacific Ocean in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Monica Montoya takes a break from removing belongings from her apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Moving trucks line a streets as residents evacuate from an apartment complex which in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Justin Kalotkin moves furniture from his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
An uninhabitable apartment, in danger of collapsing due to storm erosion, sits perched over the Pacific Ocean in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Uninhabitable apartment buildings, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Garth Yeaman (L) and his friend Janet Breger peer over a crumbling cliff outside his apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A man gathers belongs from an apartment which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Waves recede beneath a crumbled terrace at an apartment complex in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Brandy McDaniel carries a television from her apartment building, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Garth Yeaman and his friend Janet Breger survey damage outside Yeaman's apartment, which is in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion, in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
