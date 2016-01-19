El Nino effect
Fisherman Gabriel Barreto stands on the shore of the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, in the city of Honda, January 14, 2016. While flooding and intense rain wreak havoc on several countries in Latin America, El Nino...more
An abandoned car sits in flood waters at a local shopping mall after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dams containing small amounts of water can be seen in a drought affected farming area located west of Melbourne in Australia, January 12, 2016. Indications are emerging that the current El Nino weather pattern could be easing, after causing drought...more
A home with a fence destroyed by a mudslide is seen after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Pasadena, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Farmers chat near dried maize at a field in Wesselsbron, a small maize farming town in the Free State province of South Africa, January 13, 2016. About 14 million people face hunger in Southern Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by...more
Paraguayans remove their belongings on a boat from their flooded houses near the Paraguay river in Asuncion, December 27, 2015. More than 100,000 people evacuated from their homes in the bordering areas of Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina due...more
Wind damage by a possible tornado is seen at a commercial building after an El Nino-strengthened storm in Vernon, California, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Morning commuter traffic travels through a section of ground fog following an El Nino-strengthened storm in Solana Beach, California, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cameron Shonnard backflips a jump at Squaw Valley in Olympic Valley, California, December 5, 2015. El Nino brought regular precipitation to California after years of drought. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Herons stand on rocks that were once covered by the waters of the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, in the city of Honda, Colombia January 14, 2016. El Nino brought severe drought to Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A worker wades through the flooded 5 freeway after an El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to Los Angeles, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Heavy machinery is used to re-enforce a sand wall from high surf and waves in preparation for another El Nino-strengthened storm in Ocean Beach, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tom Brown (L) and Luke Fitzgerald finish a long day of backcountry skiing near Norden, California, December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A California Highway Patrol officer gestures at motorists after rocks and debris fell on Malibu Canyon Road following a El-Nino strengthened storm, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man sits near houses partially submerged in flood waters in Asuncion, December 27, 2015. More than 100,000 people had to evacuate from their homes in the bordering areas of Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina due to severe flooding in the wake...more
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought effected farmland in South Australia, November 12, 2015. A pioneering Australian scheme to improve the management of water in the world's driest inhabited continent is facing its first real test as an...more
Fresh snow clings to trees near Big Bend, California, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Flood water close an underpass following an El Nino-strengthened storm in San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A farmer inspects the soil ahead of planting at a maize field in Wesselsbron, a small maize farming town in the Free State province of South Africa, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A driver climbs out of a window of his car after driving onto a flooded road in Van Nuys, California, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
