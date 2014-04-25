Edition:
Elaborately carved eggs

<p>A combination photo shows eggs with designs carved into them by artist Ludmila Kletz, at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. The artist used miniature drills to carve designs into chicken, goose and ostrich eggs in more than 30 separate works. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>An egg with a design cut into it by artist Ludmila Kletz is displayed at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>An egg with a design cut into it by artist Ludmila Kletz is displayed at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>An egg with a design cut into it by artist Ludmila Kletz is displayed at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>An egg with a design cut into it by artist Ludmila Kletz is displayed at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>An egg with a design cut into it by artist Ludmila Kletz is displayed at an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Artist Ludmila Kletz uses miniature drills to carve designs on eggshells during an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Artist Ludmila Kletz shows a carved eggshell during an exhibition in St. Petersburg, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

