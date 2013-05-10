Elderly beauty contest
Competitors line up to parade at Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. The contest with 25 candidates is part of Mothers' Day celebrations. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors line up to parade at Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. The contest with 25 candidates is part of Mothers' Day celebrations. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women former winners attend the 2013 contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women former winners attend the 2013 contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors line up to parade at Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. T REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors line up to parade at Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. T REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest line up before a parade in Sao Paulo,, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest line up before a parade in Sao Paulo,, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A competitor parades during the Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A competitor parades during the Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors take a break before a parade at the Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors take a break before a parade at the Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitor Nadir Morais is embraced by her granddaughter after she parades during Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitor Nadir Morais is embraced by her granddaughter after she parades during Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A competitor participates in the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A competitor participates in the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors of Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest line up before they parade in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors of Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest line up before they parade in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors attend Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors attend Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest perform in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest perform in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Irenilda de Oliveira Menezes, 65, reacts after winning the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest in Sao Paulo,, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Irenilda de Oliveira Menezes, 65, reacts after winning the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest in Sao Paulo,, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Irenilda de Oliveira Menezes, 65, receives is crowned with the tiara after winning the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Irenilda de Oliveira Menezes, 65, receives is crowned with the tiara after winning the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Next Slideshows
Where the Pope will visit
Pope Francis will visit a poor Brazilian favela on his first international trip as pontiff in July.
India's missing daughters
In 2013, 725 children in Delhi were reported missing and are untraced, according to data from India's Zonal Integrated Police Network website.
Hazy days in China
Air quality is of increasing concern to China's leadership.
Election rallies in Pakistan
Political parties joust their way to Saturday's elections.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."