Elderly beauty contest

<p>Competitors line up to parade at Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. The contest with 25 candidates is part of Mothers' Day celebrations. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Friday, May 10, 2013

<p>Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women former winners attend the 2013 contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Competitors line up to parade at Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. T REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest line up before a parade in Sao Paulo,, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>A competitor parades during the Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Competitors take a break before a parade at the Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Competitor Nadir Morais is embraced by her granddaughter after she parades during Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>A competitor participates in the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty Contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Competitors of Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest line up before they parade in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Competitors attend Sao Paulo's Elderly Beauty women contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Competitors of the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest perform in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Irenilda de Oliveira Menezes, 65, reacts after winning the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest in Sao Paulo,, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Irenilda de Oliveira Menezes, 65, receives is crowned with the tiara after winning the Sao Paulo's Elderly Women Beauty contest in Sao Paulo, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

