Election 2012: Arizona

A young man walks next to the border fence between Mexico and the United States at the site where Ramses Barron was shot on Wednesday in Nogales January 6, 2011. A U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting on the Arizona border with Mexico that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Barron, who was trying to illegally scale the border fence, Mexican police said. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo