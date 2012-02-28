Edition:
Election 2012: Arizona

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A tourist holds her arms up to feel the wind coming up from the Grand Canyon on the Skywalk at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Indian Reservation in Arizona, March 20, 2007. A private developer from Las Vegas built the $40 million horseshoe-shaped walkway. REUTERS/Jeff Topping

A migrant laborer weeds a melon field during the early morning in Somerton, Arizona, June 7, 2006. Summer is the harvest season for cantaloupe and watermelons. REUTERS/Jeff Topping

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

People hold signs as motorists drive by during a "tea party" protest in Flagstaff, Arizona August 31, 2009. Organizers say the event is an effort to work against members of Congress who voted for higher spending and taxes. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Reporters stand in a field as they watch smoke billowing over the White Mountains from the Wallow Wildfire in Apache County, Arizona June 8, 2011. A wildfire believed sparked by inattentive campers blazed unchecked, leaving at least 600 square miles of pine forest blackened and menacing several mountain towns near the New Mexico border. REUTERS/Marcio J. Sanchez/Pool

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Paul Hennings and his wife Sheila Krueger pose poolside in the backyard of their newly purchased home in Phoenix, Arizona December 11, 2010. They lost their residential mortgage when their appraisal came in too low, and the couple took an investment loan to buy the home. Picture taken December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A young man walks next to the border fence between Mexico and the United States at the site where Ramses Barron was shot on Wednesday in Nogales January 6, 2011. A U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting on the Arizona border with Mexico that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Barron, who was trying to illegally scale the border fence, Mexican police said. REUTERS/Alonso Castillo

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish of Japan warms up during a MLB spring training baseball camp in Surprise, Arizona, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Cowboys Chris Wheeland and Cecilia Barron pose on horseback outside the OK Corral site in Tombstone, Arizona, January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Gaynor

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

B-52 Stratofortress bombers are pictured at the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Center, commonly known as the "Boneyard," in this undated aerial photograph taken at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. There are approximately 4,200 hulls, some as much as 50 years old, and they have been cannibalized for parts over the years. REUTERS/TSgt. John McDowell/U.S. Air Force/Handout

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A skateboarder performs trick at a skatepark in Sedona, Arizona August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Todd Engle (C) and Mary Rose Engle (R) hold weapons as they pose for a photograph with a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A worker carries materials for a house being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona, August 23, 2011. The Commerce Department said new single-family home sales slipped 0.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted 298,000-unit annual rate, the lowest since February.REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Inmates serving a jail sentence make a phone call at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix July 30, 2010. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who supports Arizona's new illegal immigration Senate Bill 1070 law. The jail is known for housing illegal immigrants who are caught living in Arizona without proper legal documents. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A man walks past graffiti on a building reading "Smash The Border" in Phoenix, Arizona April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

The Superstition Mountains and a large cactus are seen in Apache Junction, Arizona, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Realtor Mac McCollum stands in front of a foreclosed home in Bullhead City, Arizona, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A dust storm surrounds high rise buildings in Phoenix, Arizona August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

The fence separating the United States and Mexico is seen in Douglas, Arizona November 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

