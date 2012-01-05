Election 2012: Defense

The supersonic Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter, piloted by Graham Tomlinson, lands vertically for the first time at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland on March 18, 2010. The F-35B will be used by the U.S. Marine Corps, the United Kingdom's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, and the Italian Navy and Air Force. It is the first supersonic fighter capable of short takeoffs and vertical landings, and will have the capability to operate from austere bases near front-line combat areas, and from small ships. REUTERS/Andy Wolfe/Lockheed Martin/Handout