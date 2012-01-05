Edition:
Election 2012: Defense

<p>A view of humvees parked at a courtyard at Camp Liberty in Baghdad September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen </p>

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>U.S. soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, wait to load their luggage as they prepare to pull out from Iraq and leave for Kuwait from Tallil Air Base near Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani </p>

<p>U.S. Army Specialist Chris Brann of the 737 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company operates a robot by remote as he searches for an IED (improvised explosive device) during a road clearance patrol in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

<p>Undated handout image courtesy of the U.S. Air Force shows a MQ-1 Predator unmanned aircraft. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Lt Col Leslie Pratt/Handout </p>

<p>United States Marine Corps drill instructor yells at a recruit after wakeup attention detail in Parris Island, South Carolina, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>United States Marine recruits work through an obstacle course during the "The Crucible" part of training exercises at Parris Island, South Carolina, January 4, 2005. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A machine gunner from the First Battalion, Eighth Marines Bravo Company wears a bandolier of bullets around his neck at his base in Talibjan after a patrol in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 9, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>U.S. Marines help their wounded comrade to a helicopter while under fire during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand Province November 10, 2010. Picture taken November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

<p>Crew members of the U.S. Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier take part in joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea in the West Sea November 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jong-geun/Korea Pool </p>

<p>A B-1B Lancer strategic bomber takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn in Libya, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated March 27, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Marc I. Lane/Handout </p>

<p>A U.S Navy personnel shelters form heavy rain beneath the wing of an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in Hong Kong May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>U.S. aircraft carrier USS George Washington departs the port of Busan July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam K. Thomas-US Navy/Handout </p>

<p>A Delta II rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California in the early morning October 28, 2011 in this handout photograph released by the U.S. Air Force. REUTERS/Staff Sgt. Andrew Satran/U.S. Air Force/Handout </p>

<p>The supersonic Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter, piloted by Graham Tomlinson, lands vertically for the first time at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland on March 18, 2010. The F-35B will be used by the U.S. Marine Corps, the United Kingdom's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, and the Italian Navy and Air Force. It is the first supersonic fighter capable of short takeoffs and vertical landings, and will have the capability to operate from austere bases near front-line combat areas, and from small ships. REUTERS/Andy Wolfe/Lockheed Martin/Handout</p>

<p>2Lt William Liggett works at the Air Force Space Command Network Operations &amp; Security Center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 20, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>A soldier from the U.S. Army's 20th Battalion, 584 Mobile Augmentation Company (MAC), Route Clearance Patrol (RCP) loads bullets into his weapon's magazine at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Frontnec in Kandahar April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>U.S. soldiers from 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company, 32nd Infantry Regiment fire their weapons during a gun-battle against attacking Taliban forces from their position over the village of Bargematal, Nuristan, Afghanistan August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov</p>

<p>A U.S. soldier from Alpha Co, 2nd Battalion 35th Infantry, Task Force "Cacti", throws away the empty shell of a 120mm mortar after firing successive rounds at Taliban positions in Shalay Valley from Combat Outpost Penich, in Kunar province, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

<p>A U.S. soldier from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds", watches from a bunker as a fire rages in the Taliban position after a U.S. military jet fighter dropped a bomb on the Taliban position, during a firefight at Outpost Bari Alai, in Ghaziabad district in Kunar, Afghanistan September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

<p>A U.S. soldier from Task Force Bronco, HHC 2-27 Infantry Battalion watches a movie on his laptop while resting inside a transit billeting tent in Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro </p>

<p>U.S Marines check a road for explosives in Golestan district of Farah province, Afghanistan May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>U.S soldiers of Task Force Mountain Warriors board a Chinook helicopter in the airfield of Jalalabad, in Nangahar province, Afghanistan August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

<p>U.S. Navy safety swimmers stand on the deck of the Virginia class submarine USS New Hampshire after it surfaced through thin ice during exercises underneath ice in the Arctic Ocean north of Prudhoe Bay, Alaska March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the 97th Air Mobility Wing (97 AMW) plane drops paratroopers during an exercise over the NATO airbase in Aviano, northern Italy, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

<p>U.S. Army medevac helicopter of "Dustoff", C Company, 1-214 Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade casts a shadow on a hospital wall as U.S. medics take a patient away at Camp Dwyer in Helmand province, Afghanistan, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

<p>A U.S. soldier, who was wounded in Helmand province last week, lies at a hospital bed on Thanksgiving at Bagram air base, north of Kabul, on November 26, 2009. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani </p>

<p>A soldier with Army National Guard 162 Engineer Company attached with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion of U.S. Marine Corps aims his rifle during a route clearance mission across a desert of Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, March 15, 2010. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

<p>The Blue Angels perform a flyover of the stadium where the graduation and commissioning ceremonies of midshipmen were being held at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>U.S. Marine Capt. Jill A. Leyden of Easton, Maryland, kneels at the grave of her friend Major Megan M. McClung at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Veterans Day, November 11, 2010. McClung was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom on December 6, 2006. Leyden and McClung served together in Iraq. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

