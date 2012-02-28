Edition:
Election 2012: Michigan

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen, with General Motors Corp. world headquarters headquarters in the background, from an mostly abandoned warehouse district in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

The production line sits permanently shut-down during a liquidation auction at the General Motors now closed Pontiac Assembly plant, which used to build full-size pickup trucks in Pontiac, Michigan November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Retired General Motors auto worker John Martinez (L) and two of his sons Gabriel (C) and Emilio take a break while landscaping the front of their home in Lincoln park, Michigan April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Timothy Ward kisses his sister Arym at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Handcuffed suspect Gerald Ware (C) watches as police officers catalog evidence and search the premises during the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs at Ware's home in Kalamazoo, Michigan November 12, 2009. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Unemployed worker Rose Mary Golden-Pasley, 59, (L) looks for a job online at the Michigan Works office in Lansing, Michigan July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A man takes a break after eating at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

United Auto Workers (UAW) union members picket outside the General Motors Powertrain plant in Warren, Michigan September 24, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

People join a protest organized by a group called "Moratorium Now" in front of the Bank of America building in downtown Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. The protest is in support of Lorene Parker, a woman from Detroit who fell behind on her mortgage with Bank of America. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A plug is seen coming from the Chevrolet Volt electric car during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Lebanese American Fatme Nemer, who works as a receptionist, rollerblades with her son Hadi Bahmad in a stroller while wearing her Muslim hijab at a park after getting off work from her job in Dearborn, Michigan, August 17, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Basketball fans lean out of the way as Detroit Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford stands up and throws a football into the upper stands during a time-out between the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Michigan January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Southeast Michigan Volunteer Militia member Dan Gullikson (L centre) looks at a rifle belonging to member Bryant Stafford (R centre) during a militia "survival in the wilderness' training event at a state park in Brighton, Michigan April 3, 2010. The United States is one of the few Western democratic countries that permit independent militias. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Ford Model T owners drive their car in Richmond, Indiana as they participate in a record breaking parade where, according Ford Motors, they broke the Guinness World Records' longest parade of a single make of vehicle, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Sam VarnHagen/Ford Motor Co./Handout

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Iron worker Douglass Washburn rides the People Mover on his lunch break from the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit, Michigan, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Members of the Detroit Derby Girls Travel Team battle The Chicago Outfit Syndicate during a women's flat track roller derby bout in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Vic Credu stacks crushed cars to be shipped to a shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, Michigan August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church is seen in Detroit December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Pedestrians cross the road in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

The abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car is seen in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

A woman walks past the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

The GM headquarters is seen in downtown Detroit, Michigan December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

