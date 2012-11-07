Edition:
Election Day

<p>President Barack Obama celebrates on stage as confetti falls after his victory speech during his election rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>People celebrate in Times Square after Barack Obama was projected to win the U.S presidential election in New York November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Supporters of U.S. President Barack Obama cheer during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney delivers his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>President Barack Obama gestures with Vice President Joe Biden after his election night victory speech in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>Keesha Patterson of Ft. Washington, Maryland (L) proposes marriage to her girlfriend Rowan Ha (R) during the election night victory rally at re-elected President Barack Obama headquarters in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Supporters react after hearing that U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney was projected to lose the election, at Romney's election night rally in Boston , Massachusetts November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Supporters of U.S. President Barack Obama cheer during his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>A Romney supporter rubs his head as voting returns are announced at the election night rally for U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in Boston, Massachusetts November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Ajay Narayan cheers as the race is called for U.S. President Barack Obama by a television network during the Nevada State Democrats' election night party at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam Morris </p>

<p>Romney supporters react as they watch voting returns at the election night rally for U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in Boston, Massachusetts November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney leaves the podium after delivering his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Supporters look on as they watch results at the U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A technician climbs up to the spotlights as preparations continue ahead of the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>A woman uses a shaft of sunlight to see her ballot as she votes in a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>President Barack Obama supporters watch the returns prior to his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>People react as they watch coverage of the U.S. Presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>A voter waits to cast his ballot at a fire station being used as a polling location, because their normal polling station was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in Asbury Park, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>A pizza restaurant attracts early morning voters as it seconds as a polling station during the presidential election in Encinitas, California, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>People line up to vote in the U.S. presidential election at a damaged polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>A voter's shadow is seen on the wall during the U.S. presidential election at the Altadena Town &amp; Country Club in Altadena, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>A voter reviews a sample ballot before casting her vote at the Covenant Presbyterian Church during the U.S. presidential election in Charlotte, North Carolina November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>A woman votes during the U.S. presidential election at a Volkswagen car dealership in Pasadena, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Horse Gall precinct clerk David Smith (L) talks with poll worker and daughter-in-law Charlene Smith during the U.S. presidential election at the home of David Smith's father Vincent Smith in Varnville, South Carolina, November 6, 2012. The polling place for the U.S. presidential and local election in the Horse Gall precinct is located in the den of the Smith family home. REUTERS/Randall Hill </p>

<p>Cooks Horacio Contrares and Juan Carvantes (R) look on as voters cast their ballots at Taquerias Los Comales during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>People wait to vote during the U.S. presidential election at The School Without Walls polling station in Washington, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas </p>

<p>A carved pumpkin greets voters at Hinkle Fieldhouse during the presidential election in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein</p>

<p>Jared Reiff, a freshman, leans into the voting booth while filling up his ballot for his first U.S. presidential election at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell </p>

<p>Barbra Hunter, of Chicago casts her vote at the Urbanimal Pet Store polling place during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Susie Min Keel and her daughter leave a polling station after casting her ballot during the presidential election at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>A poll worker (R) gives voters directions on where to vote during the U.S. presidential election at a displaced polling center in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, New York, November 6, 2012. All the polling sites in Coney Island and the surrounding area were damaged during Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>Penny the Boston Terrier votes with her owners, Amy O'Neill (L) and girlfriend Michelle Nowakowski, during the U.S. presidential election in Milwaukee, Wisconsin November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sara Stathas </p>

<p>A man uses a headlamp to see as he scans his vote in a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>President Barack Obama makes a phone call to a volunteer for his campaign during a visit to a campaign field office in Chicago, on election day November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and his wife Ann finish filling out their ballots while voting during the U.S. presidential election in Belmont, Massachusetts November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>A poll worker prepares 'I Voted' stickers at Harrison United Methodist Church during the presidential election in Pineville, North Carolina November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>George Bigl (L-R) reaches for a pen to fill out his ballot as his granddaughter, Kaira Ray, waits for him and her grandmother, Theresa, to vote at the old Town Hall during the U.S. presidential election in Bristol, New Hampshire November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Pat Provencher, 82, holds up a coffee cup inside the polling place for the presidential election as she works the Ruth S. Joyce Scholarship Bake Sale that takes place at the Town House during every election, in New Hampton, New Hampshire November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Dr Sherie Zander, 74, eats complimentary hors d'oeuvres after voting at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in the U.S. presidential election in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Isain Rodriguez (R), a 11B Infantry Rifleman, looks over his ballot to vote during the presidential election at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>A woman walks outside Kenilworth School as she prepares to vote during the U.S. presidential election in Phoenix, Arizona November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>A voter casts his vote at Marie's Golden Cue pool hall during the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Poll workers attempt to start a generator to power a polling site for the presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>A supporter takes pictures of the stage at the election night rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in Boston, Massachusetts, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Surfer Mike Wegart, 30, waits to vote during the U.S. presidential election at Venice Beach lifeguard station in Los Angeles, California, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Vice President Joe Biden receives a hug as he stands in line to vote during the U.S. presidential election in Greenville, Delaware November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Voters cast their ballots at Legend Elementary School during the U.S. presidential election in Newark, Ohio November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

<p>People wait in line to vote at the StarBridge Christian Center during the presidential election in Wildwood, Missouri, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

<p>Poll worker Robin S. Davis (L) administers the Election Day Oath to Bill Partlow (R), chief judge for precinct 140, at Harrison United Methodist Church during the presidential election in Pineville, North Carolina November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

<p>Josephine Troesch picks up her ballot at Su Nueva Laundramat during the presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>David Klaz stands in line to vote during the U.S. presidential election at Los Angeles Mission?s Anne Douglas Center in Los Angeles, California November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Leisa Hartin and her mother, Ruth Anderson (L) leave the StarBridge Christian Center after voting during the presidential election in Wildwood, Missouri, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

<p>A security guard shouts directions at people waiting in a line wrapping around a building to vote in the presidential election, outside a polling station at John Jay College in New York November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East </p>

<p>Voters cast their ballots next to cars during the U.S. presidential election at Sam's Auto Sales in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>A woman looks over her ballot to vote in the presidential election at a displaced polling center in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn, New York November 6, 2012. All of the Coney Island and surrounding area polling sites were damaged during Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>A Chicago voter casts her vote with her two children at a polling place in a cellular store during the presidential election in Chicago, Illinois November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>A man carries his dog as he waits in line to turn in his ballot during the U.S. presidential election, at a polling station set up for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, in an art gallery at John Jay College, in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East </p>

<p>Voters fill out their ballots at Lawn Lanes bowling Alley during the presidential election in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>A voter waits in line to receive his ballot at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center for the U.S. presidential election in Racine, Wisconsin November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sara Stathas </p>

<p>A man votes in the U.S. presidential election inside the Town Hall in Franconia, Minnesota, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Miller </p>

<p>A boy holding an American Flag peeks out of the voting booth as his mother votes at the Town House during the presidential election in New Hampton, New Hampshire November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>A woman cleans the floor near the stage at McCormick Place, the site for U.S. President Barack Obama's post election speech, in Chicago, Illinois November 6, 2012. Obama congratulated Republican rival Mitt Romney on Tuesday for running a hard-fought race for the White House and expressed confidence he would win re-election during a stop at a local campaign office to thank volunteers. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan and his wife Janna vote during the Presidential election accompanied by their children Charlie, Sam and Liza in Janesville, Wisconsin November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>People vote at the Harrison Arts Center during the U.S. presidential election in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein </p>

<p>A poll worker attempts to read instructions regarding the use of vote scanning machines in a polling site for the U.S. presidential election built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways whose original site was damaged during hurricane Sandy in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>President Barack Obama gives his election night victory rally speech in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waits in his campaign plane upon his arrival in Boston, Massachusetts to await the result of the election November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>A large media group awaits U.S. President Barack Obama before his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>Voters stand in line outside of at Harrison United Methodist Church during the presidential election in Pineville, North Carolina November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

<p>Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney delivers his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A voter casts his ballot at the Covenant Presbyterian Church during the U.S. presidential election in Charlotte, North Carolina November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

<p>Residents stand near a fire as they listen to the radio for news of the U.S. presidential election, while still missing access to power in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood of New York's Queens borough November 6, 2012. The aftermath of Superstorm Sandy created chaos and long lines at voting stations in the U.S. Northeast on Tuesday while officials braced for a new storm due to batter the region on Wednesday. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

