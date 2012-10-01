Election issues: Economy
UNEMPLOYMENT. Sluggish economic growth and high unemployment has been a focal point of the campaigns ahead of the election in November. Eric Lipps waits in line to enter the NYCHires Job Fair in New York December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
HIRING. Overall, unemployment rates were mixed in states across the nation. Jobless rates rose in 26 states in August from July, fell in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and was unchanged in another 12 states. A woman opens a glass door with a "Now Hiring" sign on it as she enters a Staples store in New York March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
YOUTH JOBS. Job-hunting teenagers in cities across the United States have to compete for scarce slots against adults forced into low-paying positions by the unemployment crisis. Student Miles Spencer, 17, receives feedback on his resume during an interview as part of work readiness training at the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
HOUSING MARKET. Five years after the housing market collapse, neighborhoods across the country are still pockmarked with boarded-up houses. Newly constructed homes in an unfinished subdivision is surrounded by weeds in Coolidge, Arizona December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
FORECLOSURE. Though sometimes opposed by banks and mortgage servicers, legislators are trying to pass laws to help homeowners avoid foreclosure. Orange County sheriff's deputy Dan Mendoza (L) talks to Aida Lemus, 70, (C) as he enforces an eviction order on her foreclosed condominium in Anaheim, California, June 23, 2009. At right is neighbour Gloria Naranjo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
NEW HOME SALES. New home sales held near two-year highs in August and prices vaulted to their highest level in more than five years, adding to signs of a broadening housing market recovery. Construction workers build a frame for a new house at a development area in San Marcos, California March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
CAR SALES. The U.S. auto industry is now in its third year of recovery after a scathing economic downturn. General Motors auto assembly workers celebrate during the official launch of the 2013 ATS Cadillac luxury vehicle at the Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
DEFENSE SPENDING. Defense companies are bracing for additional cuts in Pentagon spending, even if Congress reaches a deal to avert a controversial $500 billion across-the-board budget cut. A tank pulls out of a manufacturing building during a tour of the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center, Lima Army Tank Plant, in Lima, Ohio, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
GREEN ENERGY. The White House has made helping the renewable energy sector a centerpiece of Obama's first term in office, though Republicans have been galvanized in opposition over a failed solar project back by the Obama administration. The sun rises behind windmills at a wind farm in Palm Springs, California, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
FARMING. The Commerce Department said a prolonged drought contributed to a sluggish rise of only 1.3 percent in gross domestic product gains. Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
CORN PRICES. The worst drought in more than 50 years has caused more damage than expected to corn and soybean crops, with food prices set to keep rising, escalating a food-versus-fuel debate. A damaged corn crop in Rice County, in central Kansas August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle
RETAIL SALES. Stalling retail sales left the economy uncomfortably close to recession as recently as last year. An empty shopping cart is seen outside a closed Toy R Us store in Northfield a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
CONSUMER SENTIMENT. Consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in four months in September as Americans saw better prospects for the job market and economy. A woman pulls shopping carts through the aisle of a Target store on the shopping day dubbed "Black Friday" in Torrington, Connecticut November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
WALL STREET. Wall Street recently closed its best third quarter since 2010. Traders work on floor of the New York Stock Exchange November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
RETAIL INVESTORS. Stocks have more than doubled since the financial crisis and are closing in on a five-year high, but many Main Street investors have been absent from the party - especially those with the least saved. Morning commuters walk past the New York Stock Exchange August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
OCCUPY WALL STREET. Occupy Wall Street briefly buoyed a spirit of U.S. social activism, and drew attention to economic injustice and income disparity. An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator is arrested by New York City Police during what protest organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
