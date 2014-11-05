Election night rallies
Mitch McConnell waves to supporters with his wife Elaine Chao at his midterm election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
A little girl plays with balloons at Scott Brown's election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Republican Scott Brown greets supporters after conceding in his election race for the Senate race in New Hampshire.
Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrates her re-election victory over challenger Scott Brown in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Supporters of Scott Brown watch returns come in at Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Independent candidate Greg Orman kisses his wife, Sybil after conceding to Senator Pat Roberts in Kansas.
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus (in red tie) high-fives Representative Greg Walden (at left) and an unidentified man at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill.
A supporter of Mitch McConnell raises a sign at his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
Republican Cory Gardner waves with his wife Jamie after winning in Denver, Colorado.
Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Michelle Nunn with husband Ron Martin at her side speaks to the crowd after conceding to David Perdue in Atlanta, Georgia.
Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu reacts after results in New Orleans, Louisiana.
A young supporter rests at the party for Republican candidate Thom Tillis in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Republican Thom Tillis and wife Susan react after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A supporter of Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina reacts as she watches election results come in at her election night rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Charlie Crist kisses his wife Carole after conceding in St. Petersburg, Florida November 4, 2014.
Supporters of Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrate and cheer as election results come in at her rally site in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Republican Senator Joni Ernst speaks to supporters in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Supporters of Republican Michael Grimm celebrate after he was re-elected in Staten Island.
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacts with his father Mario Cuomo after winning.
Republican Thom Tillis greet supporters after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ali, 15, and Maxwell, 12, Reinecker pose for a photograph beside a Jeep cardboard cut-out of Democratic Tom Wolf during a party for him at the York County Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania.
Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott celebrates his re-election in a deadlocked race against Democrat Charlie Crist in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Senator Rand Paul addresses the crowd at Mitch McConnell's election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
Supporters cheer and hold up signs while listening to speakers at an event for New York Andrew Cuomo in New York.
10-year-old Gabriella Baiano holds a sign supporting Mitch McConnell's re-election at the site of his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
