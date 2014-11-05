Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 5, 2014 | 6:27am GMT

Election night rallies

Mitch McConnell waves to supporters with his wife Elaine Chao at his midterm election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mitch McConnell waves to supporters with his wife Elaine Chao at his midterm election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Mitch McConnell waves to supporters with his wife Elaine Chao at his midterm election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
Close
1 / 25
A little girl plays with balloons at Scott Brown's election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A little girl plays with balloons at Scott Brown's election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A little girl plays with balloons at Scott Brown's election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Close
2 / 25
Republican Scott Brown greets supporters after conceding in his election race for the Senate race in New Hampshire.

Republican Scott Brown greets supporters after conceding in his election race for the Senate race in New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Scott Brown greets supporters after conceding in his election race for the Senate race in New Hampshire.
Close
3 / 25
Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrates her re-election victory over challenger Scott Brown in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrates her re-election victory over challenger Scott Brown in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrates her re-election victory over challenger Scott Brown in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Close
4 / 25
Supporters of Scott Brown watch returns come in at Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Supporters of Scott Brown watch returns come in at Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Scott Brown watch returns come in at Brown's midterm election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Close
5 / 25
Independent candidate Greg Orman kisses his wife, Sybil after conceding to Senator Pat Roberts in Kansas.

Independent candidate Greg Orman kisses his wife, Sybil after conceding to Senator Pat Roberts in Kansas.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Independent candidate Greg Orman kisses his wife, Sybil after conceding to Senator Pat Roberts in Kansas.
Close
6 / 25
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus (in red tie) high-fives Representative Greg Walden (at left) and an unidentified man at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill.

RNC Chairman Reince Priebus (in red tie) high-fives Representative Greg Walden (at left) and an unidentified man at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus (in red tie) high-fives Representative Greg Walden (at left) and an unidentified man at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill.
Close
7 / 25
A supporter of Mitch McConnell raises a sign at his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

A supporter of Mitch McConnell raises a sign at his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A supporter of Mitch McConnell raises a sign at his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
Close
8 / 25
Republican Cory Gardner waves with his wife Jamie after winning in Denver, Colorado.

Republican Cory Gardner waves with his wife Jamie after winning in Denver, Colorado.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Cory Gardner waves with his wife Jamie after winning in Denver, Colorado.
Close
9 / 25
Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Michelle Nunn with husband Ron Martin at her side speaks to the crowd after conceding to David Perdue in Atlanta, Georgia.

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Michelle Nunn with husband Ron Martin at her side speaks to the crowd after conceding to David Perdue in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Michelle Nunn with husband Ron Martin at her side speaks to the crowd after conceding to David Perdue in Atlanta, Georgia.
Close
10 / 25
Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu reacts after results in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu reacts after results in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu reacts after results in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Close
11 / 25
A young supporter rests at the party for Republican candidate Thom Tillis in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A young supporter rests at the party for Republican candidate Thom Tillis in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A young supporter rests at the party for Republican candidate Thom Tillis in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Close
12 / 25
Republican Thom Tillis and wife Susan react after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Republican Thom Tillis and wife Susan react after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Thom Tillis and wife Susan react after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Close
13 / 25
A supporter of Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina reacts as she watches election results come in at her election night rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A supporter of Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina reacts as she watches election results come in at her election night rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A supporter of Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina reacts as she watches election results come in at her election night rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Close
14 / 25
Charlie Crist kisses his wife Carole after conceding in St. Petersburg, Florida November 4, 2014.

Charlie Crist kisses his wife Carole after conceding in St. Petersburg, Florida November 4, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Charlie Crist kisses his wife Carole after conceding in St. Petersburg, Florida November 4, 2014.
Close
15 / 25
Supporters of Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrate and cheer as election results come in at her rally site in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Supporters of Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrate and cheer as election results come in at her rally site in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen celebrate and cheer as election results come in at her rally site in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Close
16 / 25
Republican Senator Joni Ernst speaks to supporters in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst speaks to supporters in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Senator Joni Ernst speaks to supporters in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Close
17 / 25
Supporters of Republican Michael Grimm celebrate after he was re-elected in Staten Island.

Supporters of Republican Michael Grimm celebrate after he was re-elected in Staten Island.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Republican Michael Grimm celebrate after he was re-elected in Staten Island.
Close
18 / 25
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacts with his father Mario Cuomo after winning.

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacts with his father Mario Cuomo after winning.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reacts with his father Mario Cuomo after winning.
Close
19 / 25
Republican Thom Tillis greet supporters after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Republican Thom Tillis greet supporters after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Thom Tillis greet supporters after the results in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Close
20 / 25
Ali, 15, and Maxwell, 12, Reinecker pose for a photograph beside a Jeep cardboard cut-out of Democratic Tom Wolf during a party for him at the York County Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania.

Ali, 15, and Maxwell, 12, Reinecker pose for a photograph beside a Jeep cardboard cut-out of Democratic Tom Wolf during a party for him at the York County Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Ali, 15, and Maxwell, 12, Reinecker pose for a photograph beside a Jeep cardboard cut-out of Democratic Tom Wolf during a party for him at the York County Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania.
Close
21 / 25
Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott celebrates his re-election in a deadlocked race against Democrat Charlie Crist in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott celebrates his re-election in a deadlocked race against Democrat Charlie Crist in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott celebrates his re-election in a deadlocked race against Democrat Charlie Crist in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Close
22 / 25
Senator Rand Paul addresses the crowd at Mitch McConnell's election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Senator Rand Paul addresses the crowd at Mitch McConnell's election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Senator Rand Paul addresses the crowd at Mitch McConnell's election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
Close
23 / 25
Supporters cheer and hold up signs while listening to speakers at an event for New York Andrew Cuomo in New York.

Supporters cheer and hold up signs while listening to speakers at an event for New York Andrew Cuomo in New York.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters cheer and hold up signs while listening to speakers at an event for New York Andrew Cuomo in New York.
Close
24 / 25
10-year-old Gabriella Baiano holds a sign supporting Mitch McConnell's re-election at the site of his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

10-year-old Gabriella Baiano holds a sign supporting Mitch McConnell's re-election at the site of his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
10-year-old Gabriella Baiano holds a sign supporting Mitch McConnell's re-election at the site of his election night rally in Louisville, Kentucky.
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Strange places to vote

Strange places to vote

Next Slideshows

Strange places to vote

Strange places to vote

Unusual polling stations across America.

05 Nov 2014
Living in the ruins of Gaza

Living in the ruins of Gaza

Life in Gaza after the recent conflict.

04 Nov 2014
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.

04 Nov 2014
Unrest in Burkina Faso

Unrest in Burkina Faso

The army takes transitional power following the resignation of President Blaise Compaore.

03 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

America in the Great War

America in the Great War

Today marks a century since the U.S. entry into World War One.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures