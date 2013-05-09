Election rallies in Pakistan
Supporters wave towards a helicopter transporting Nawaz Sharif, leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as he leaves after his election campaign rally in Peshawar, May 7, 2013. . REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Supporters wave towards a helicopter transporting Nawaz Sharif, leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as he leaves after his election campaign rally in Peshawar, May 7, 2013. . REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A supporter of the political and religious party Jamaat-e-Islami takes pictures with a mobile phone as he holds Pakistan's national flag during an election campaign rally in Karachi, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of the political and religious party Jamaat-e-Islami takes pictures with a mobile phone as he holds Pakistan's national flag during an election campaign rally in Karachi, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wave their party's flag during an election campaign rally in Lahore, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wave their party's flag during an election campaign rally in Lahore, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A supporter of the political and religious party Jamaat-e-Islami peeps outside a fabric screen as others offer evening prayers during an election campaign rally in Karachi, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of the political and religious party Jamaat-e-Islami peeps outside a fabric screen as others offer evening prayers during an election campaign rally in Karachi, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) party shouts slogans with others waving the party flags during a speech by the party's leader Nawaz Sharif (not in picture) at an election campaign rally in Islamabad, May 5, 2013. ...more
A supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) party shouts slogans with others waving the party flags during a speech by the party's leader Nawaz Sharif (not in picture) at an election campaign rally in Islamabad, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Policemen use their sticks to chase supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, away from his helicopter as he takes off after his election campaign rally in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, May 4, 2013. . REUTERS/Fayaz...more
Policemen use their sticks to chase supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, away from his helicopter as he takes off after his election campaign rally in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, May 4, 2013. . REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Haroon Bilour (R), an Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for the upcoming elections, meets with constituents seeking help for problems at his house in Peshawar, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Haroon Bilour (R), an Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for the upcoming elections, meets with constituents seeking help for problems at his house in Peshawar, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Christian supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), hold placard as they light candles next a portrait of Khan in Lahore, May 8, 2013. Khan injured his head after...more
Christian supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), hold placard as they light candles next a portrait of Khan in Lahore, May 8, 2013. Khan injured his head after falling off a mechanical lift raising him onto a stage at the rally four days before national elections. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Rescue workers carry injured Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who is also chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after he fell from a makeshift elevator during his election campaign rally in Lahore, May 7, 2013. ...more
Rescue workers carry injured Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who is also chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after he fell from a makeshift elevator during his election campaign rally in Lahore, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohsin Raza
Officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan prepare sacks of stationery materials, before they are transported to polling offices, in the premises of the district city court in Karachi, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan prepare sacks of stationery materials, before they are transported to polling offices, in the premises of the district city court in Karachi, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) party sits in his car which is bearing a model of a tiger, the election symbol of the PML-N, on its roof before an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood more
A supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) party sits in his car which is bearing a model of a tiger, the election symbol of the PML-N, on its roof before an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) attend an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) attend an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), addresses his supporters after his visit to the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, founder and first governor-general of Pakistan, during...more
Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), addresses his supporters after his visit to the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, founder and first governor-general of Pakistan, during an election campaign in Karachi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Nighat Orakzai (R), a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate for the upcoming election, attends a clandestine campaign rally on a roof of a building in Peshswar, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Nighat Orakzai (R), a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate for the upcoming election, attends a clandestine campaign rally on a roof of a building in Peshswar, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People lean against a wall with posters of Ruquiya Hashimi from Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election and a painting of Pakistan's national flag outside her election campaign office in Quetta,...more
People lean against a wall with posters of Ruquiya Hashimi from Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election and a painting of Pakistan's national flag outside her election campaign office in Quetta, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Police officers move supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to make way for Khan upon his arrival at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, May 7,...more
Police officers move supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to make way for Khan upon his arrival at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People from the Hazara Shi'ite community attend an election campaign rally of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) in Quetta, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
People from the Hazara Shi'ite community attend an election campaign rally of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) in Quetta, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Nawaz Sharif (C), leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stands behind bullet-proof glass as he addresses an election campaign rally in Peshawar, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Nawaz Sharif (C), leader of political party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), stands behind bullet-proof glass as he addresses an election campaign rally in Peshawar, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A woman holds a poster of Ruquiya Hashimi from the Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election during her election campaign rally in Quetta, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A woman holds a poster of Ruquiya Hashimi from the Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election during her election campaign rally in Quetta, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) attend an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) attend an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Veero Kolhi, a freed bonded labourer turned election candidate, along with her supporters makes a victory sign as they chant slogans during an election campaign on the outskirts of the city of Hyderabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, April 5, 2013....more
Veero Kolhi, a freed bonded labourer turned election candidate, along with her supporters makes a victory sign as they chant slogans during an election campaign on the outskirts of the city of Hyderabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A policeman stands guard at an election commission office in Quetta, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A policeman stands guard at an election commission office in Quetta, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A street vegetable seller sits beside a poster of Ruquiya Hashimi from Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election, in Quetta, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A street vegetable seller sits beside a poster of Ruquiya Hashimi from Hazara Shi'ite community and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) candidate for the upcoming election, in Quetta, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A man walks past rows of election ballot boxes, before they are transported to polling offices, in the premises of the district city court in Karachi, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man walks past rows of election ballot boxes, before they are transported to polling offices, in the premises of the district city court in Karachi, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wave their party's flag during an election campaign rally in Lahore, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Supporters of Imran Khan, Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wave their party's flag during an election campaign rally in Lahore, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Next Slideshows
The Giving Pledgers
A selection of some of the 114 who have pledged to give at least half of their fortunes to charity as part of a philanthropic campaign by Warren Buffett and...
Preparing for Victory Day
Veterans prepare for Victory Day, the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Tying the knot at 88
A Guadalcanal veteran marries at a Los Angeles hospital.
China's breast milk bank
With China's first breast milk bank opening in June at the center, about 80 moms have donated to premature babies and other needy infants since the trial period...
MORE IN PICTURES
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.