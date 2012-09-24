Edition:
Electric cars

Monday, September 24, 2012

Honda Motor Co's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle in an image released by Honda on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co

Monday, September 24, 2012

Honda Motor Co's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle in an image released by Honda on November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Concept One electric supercar from manufacturer Rimac Automobili is pictured in Zagreb, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Concept One electric supercar from manufacturer Rimac Automobili is pictured in Zagreb, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses inside a Denza electric car at the 2012 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing in this handout photo taken on April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Daimler AG

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses inside a Denza electric car at the 2012 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing in this handout photo taken on April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Daimler AG

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses next to a BMW electric i8 Concept car during a press preview day at the AMI Auto Show in Leipzig, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses next to a BMW electric i8 Concept car during a press preview day at the AMI Auto Show in Leipzig, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, September 24, 2012

The rear end of an all-electric CODA EV is pictured during an event at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Monday, September 24, 2012

The rear end of an all-electric CODA EV is pictured during an event at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Monday, September 24, 2012

A woman displays a 333 volt single-cell battery in front of a Coda sedan at the sixth annual Alternative Transportation Expo and Conference (AltCar) in Santa Monica, California, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 24, 2012

A woman displays a 333 volt single-cell battery in front of a Coda sedan at the sixth annual Alternative Transportation Expo and Conference (AltCar) in Santa Monica, California, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 24, 2012

Honda Motor Company President Takanobu Ito speaks next to the company's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, September 24, 2012

Honda Motor Company President Takanobu Ito speaks next to the company's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle during a news conference at the 42nd Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Smart Forvision Electric Drive car by Mercedes-Benz is displayed the 9th China (Guangzhou) International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou November 21, 2011. The auto show opens to the public from November 22 to November 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Smart Forvision Electric Drive car by Mercedes-Benz is displayed the 9th China (Guangzhou) International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou November 21, 2011. The auto show opens to the public from November 22 to November 28. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, September 24, 2012

The logo of the Paris Autolib' electric car is painted on the road in Vaucresson, west of Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 24, 2012

The logo of the Paris Autolib' electric car is painted on the road in Vaucresson, west of Paris, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Project P.U.M.A., an electric two-seat prototype vehicle with two wheels drives up 18th Street in New York, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/General Motors/Steve Fecht/Handout

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Project P.U.M.A., an electric two-seat prototype vehicle with two wheels drives up 18th Street in New York, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/General Motors/Steve Fecht/Handout

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Aptera 2e electric vehicle is driven in Carlsbad, California, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Aptera 2e electric vehicle is driven in Carlsbad, California, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Paris Autolib' electric car is parked near the Eiffel tower during a presentation ride in Paris December 2, 2011. The bubble-shaped vehicles Autolib' electric car's service will be launch in Paris next Monday. In Paris and Ile de France cities, users will be able to sign up for daily, weekly or annual memberships ranging from 10 euros to 144 euros, with users paying according to the length of time the car is used. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: TRANSPORT ENERGY BUSINESS)

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Paris Autolib' electric car is parked near the Eiffel tower during a presentation ride in Paris December 2, 2011. The bubble-shaped vehicles Autolib' electric car's service will be launch in Paris next Monday. In Paris and Ile de France cities, users will be able to sign up for daily, weekly or annual memberships ranging from 10 euros to 144 euros, with users paying according to the length of time the car is used. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (FRANCE - Tags: TRANSPORT ENERGY BUSINESS)

Monday, September 24, 2012

A F-City electric car constructed by FAM Automobiles in eastern France, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

A F-City electric car constructed by FAM Automobiles in eastern France, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Monday, September 24, 2012

An electric car connected to a charge spot in central London, April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 24, 2012

An electric car connected to a charge spot in central London, April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, September 24, 2012

An employee walks past the Friendly prototype electric vehicle in the Heuliez plant in Cerizay, western France, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, September 24, 2012

An employee walks past the Friendly prototype electric vehicle in the Heuliez plant in Cerizay, western France, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Nautilus E-30 electric truck is seen at the port of Los Angeles, July 2 , 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Nautilus E-30 electric truck is seen at the port of Los Angeles, July 2 , 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 24, 2012

People test drive the Tesla Motors Model X electric vehicle at its unveiling at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, September 24, 2012

People test drive the Tesla Motors Model X electric vehicle at its unveiling at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, September 24, 2012

The new-generation Revai electric car is seen near the Indian Parliament building in New Delhi. REUTERS/Revai Electric Car Co/Handout

Monday, September 24, 2012

The new-generation Revai electric car is seen near the Indian Parliament building in New Delhi. REUTERS/Revai Electric Car Co/Handout

Monday, September 24, 2012

Nissan Motors Co Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga demonstrates how to recharge Nissan's Leaf all-electric vehicle during a news conference in Yokohama, March 30, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, September 24, 2012

Nissan Motors Co Chief Operating Officer Toshiyuki Shiga demonstrates how to recharge Nissan's Leaf all-electric vehicle during a news conference in Yokohama, March 30, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid car and electric outlet at the 2010 North American International Auto Show during press days in Detroit, January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid car and electric outlet at the 2010 North American International Auto Show during press days in Detroit, January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Chevrolet Volt electric car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Chevrolet Volt electric car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 24, 2012

"Bamgoo", an electric car with a body made out of bamboo, is displayed in Kyoto, western Japan, November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, September 24, 2012

"Bamgoo", an electric car with a body made out of bamboo, is displayed in Kyoto, western Japan, November 14, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Mindset Six50 electric prototype car in Berlin, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Mindset Six50 electric prototype car in Berlin, January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, September 24, 2012

The interior of the Aptera 2e electric vehicle is seen outside the company's assembly facilities in Vista, California, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, September 24, 2012

The interior of the Aptera 2e electric vehicle is seen outside the company's assembly facilities in Vista, California, February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Tesla Model S electric vehicle in Hawthorn, California, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Tesla Model S electric vehicle in Hawthorn, California, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Brabus Electric Drive Smart at the 79th Geneva Car Show, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Brabus Electric Drive Smart at the 79th Geneva Car Show, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Myers Motors NmG all electric car is test driven during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Myers Motors NmG all electric car is test driven during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, September 24, 2012

The all-electric concept car 'My Car' produced by the Newteon Company at the EVER Monaco 2009, a trade show dedicated to Ecological Vehicles and Renewable Energies, in Monte Carlo, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, September 24, 2012

The all-electric concept car 'My Car' produced by the Newteon Company at the EVER Monaco 2009, a trade show dedicated to Ecological Vehicles and Renewable Energies, in Monte Carlo, March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, September 24, 2012

The U.S. Army's neighbourhood electric vehicles (NEV) on display at Ft. Myer, Virginia, January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Monday, September 24, 2012

The U.S. Army's neighbourhood electric vehicles (NEV) on display at Ft. Myer, Virginia, January 12, 2009. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Monday, September 24, 2012

A U.S. specification electric hybrid Camry is seen in a 2008 photo. REUTERS/Toyota/Handout

Monday, September 24, 2012

A U.S. specification electric hybrid Camry is seen in a 2008 photo. REUTERS/Toyota/Handout

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Cleanova II electric car in the courtyard of the Economy ministry in Paris January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Cleanova II electric car in the courtyard of the Economy ministry in Paris January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Monday, September 24, 2012

Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. President & CEO Shin Kurihara speaks in front of a Mitsubishi iMiev electric car at the 2009 New York International Auto Show, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 24, 2012

Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. President & CEO Shin Kurihara speaks in front of a Mitsubishi iMiev electric car at the 2009 New York International Auto Show, April 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, September 24, 2012

A man walks past an electric car at the EVER Monaco 2009, a trade show dedicated to Ecological Vehicles and Renewable Energies, in Monte Carlo, March 26,2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, September 24, 2012

A man walks past an electric car at the EVER Monaco 2009, a trade show dedicated to Ecological Vehicles and Renewable Energies, in Monte Carlo, March 26,2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Citroen's C Cactus electric concept car at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, September 24, 2012

The Citroen's C Cactus electric concept car at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Chrysler engineer demonstrates an electric Dodge EV on Capitol Hill, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Chrysler engineer demonstrates an electric Dodge EV on Capitol Hill, December 4, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Mitshubishi Miev drives past a fuel station during an electric car rally from Tallinn to Monte-Carlo in Orgita, Estonia, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Mitshubishi Miev drives past a fuel station during an electric car rally from Tallinn to Monte-Carlo in Orgita, Estonia, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model stands next to an BMW i3 Concept electric car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model stands next to an BMW i3 Concept electric car at Auto China 2012 in Beijing April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, September 24, 2012

A BMW Mini electric car is charged at a station downtown Munich March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, September 24, 2012

A BMW Mini electric car is charged at a station downtown Munich March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Toyota RAV4 EV car, with a Tesla battery, is seen at the sixth annual Alternative Transportation Expo and Conference (AltCar) in Santa Monica, California, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 24, 2012

A Toyota RAV4 EV car, with a Tesla battery, is seen at the sixth annual Alternative Transportation Expo and Conference (AltCar) in Santa Monica, California, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, September 24, 2012

Vehicles parked near electric charge spots near Tel Aviv, December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Monday, September 24, 2012

Vehicles parked near electric charge spots near Tel Aviv, December 8, 2008. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

