Elementary school shooting
The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A child reacts to police and fireman staged nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A child reacts to police and fireman staged nearby Sandy Hook Elementary School where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A police officer keeps guard from a hill top over looking Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A police officer keeps guard from a hill top over looking Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Young children wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Young children wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A couple embrace each other near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A couple embrace each other near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Police patrol the streets outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police patrol the streets outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A young boy is comforted outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A young boy is comforted outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman speaks with a Connecticut State Trooper outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman speaks with a Connecticut State Trooper outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Parents pick-up their children near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Parents pick-up their children near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Parents pick-up children outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Parents pick-up children outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Parents pick-up their children after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Parents pick-up their children after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A young girl is given a blanket after being evacuated from Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A young girl is given a blanket after being evacuated from Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
The scene at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
The scene at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman carries her daughter following a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman carries her daughter following a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman mourns while speaking on the phone near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman mourns while speaking on the phone near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Families walk to their cars after picking up students from Reed Intermediate School in Newtown, Connecticut, following a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Families walk to their cars after picking up students from Reed Intermediate School in Newtown, Connecticut, following a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Family members embrace near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Family members embrace near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man grieves next to police staged at the site of a shooting near Sandy Hook Elementary School were a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man grieves next to police staged at the site of a shooting near Sandy Hook Elementary School were a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman leans on a man as she weeps outside a building set up to counsel family members affected by a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman leans on a man as she weeps outside a building set up to counsel family members affected by a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman weeps outside a building set up to counsel family members affected by a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman weeps outside a building set up to counsel family members affected by a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man puts his arm around a child as he arrives to pick up students from Reed Intermediate School in Newtown, Connecticut following a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man puts his arm around a child as he arrives to pick up students from Reed Intermediate School in Newtown, Connecticut following a shooting nearby at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson