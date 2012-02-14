Elle Style Awards
British singer and television presenter Cheryl Cole poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British actress Emma Watson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British actress Thandie Newton poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Danish model Helena Christensen poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British television presenter Lisa Snowdon poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British fashion designer Henry Holland poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard James pose for photographers as they arrive for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British actress Minnie Driver poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Swedish actress Noomi Rapace poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actress Blake Lively poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Geri Halliwell poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Television presenter Alexa Chung poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pixie Geldof poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Christina Ricci poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Naomie Harris poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Singer Florence Welch poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Designer Sarah Burton and model Naomi Campbell pose for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress MyAnna Buring poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Christina Hendricks poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
