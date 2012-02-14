Edition:
United Kingdom

Elle Style Awards

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British singer and television presenter Cheryl Cole poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British singer and television presenter Cheryl Cole poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
1 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British actress Emma Watson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British actress Emma Watson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
2 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British actress Thandie Newton poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British actress Thandie Newton poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
3 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Danish model Helena Christensen poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Danish model Helena Christensen poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
4 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British television presenter Lisa Snowdon poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British television presenter Lisa Snowdon poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
5 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British fashion designer Henry Holland poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British fashion designer Henry Holland poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
6 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard James pose for photographers as they arrive for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard James pose for photographers as they arrive for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
7 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British actress Minnie Driver poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British actress Minnie Driver poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
8 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Swedish actress Noomi Rapace poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Swedish actress Noomi Rapace poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
9 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Blake Lively poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Blake Lively poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
10 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British singer Geri Halliwell poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

British singer Geri Halliwell poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
11 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Television presenter Alexa Chung poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Television presenter Alexa Chung poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
13 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Pixie Geldof poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Pixie Geldof poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
15 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
16 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Christina Ricci poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Christina Ricci poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Naomie Harris poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Naomie Harris poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
18 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
19 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
20 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Singer Florence Welch poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Singer Florence Welch poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
21 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
22 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Designer Sarah Burton and model Naomi Campbell pose for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Designer Sarah Burton and model Naomi Campbell pose for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
23 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress MyAnna Buring poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress MyAnna Buring poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
24 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
25 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
26 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Christina Hendricks poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Actress Christina Hendricks poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
27 / 28
Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
28 / 28

Elle Style Awards

Elle Style Awards Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

NY street fashion combos

NY street fashion combos
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

4:10pm GMT

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

3:45pm GMT

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

3:05pm GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:20pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:56pm GMT

Who has nukes?

All Collections

Who has nukes?

3:16am GMT

Last stand at Standing Rock

All Collections

Last stand at Standing Rock

3:15am GMT

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

All Collections

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

12:25am GMT

View More Slideshows »