Pictures | Tue Dec 23, 2014

Embedded in Afghanistan

A crew member of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter stands above U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment as they fly to an advising mission at an Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment casts a shadow on a sign painted on a blast barrier at Bagram Air Field in the Parwan province of Afghanistan December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment shields himself from the rotor wash of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after being dropped off for a mission with the Afghan police near Jalalabad in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, December 20, 2014
A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade is seen flying outside of the window of another helicopter carrying U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment to an advising mission at an Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment waits among Hesco barriers for a helicopter after an advising mission at the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment stand guard near an Afghan police checkpoint during a mission near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment waits for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade to land after an advising mission at the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Humvees for the Afghan National Army are lined up waiting for parts to be repaired at the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
U.S. soldiers play volleyball at forward operating base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Mechanics work at the motor pool of the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment flies in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, to an advising mission at an Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Afghan police warm themselves with hot coals in a pot as they are visited by U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A crew member looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade as carries U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment after an advising mission at the Afghan National Army headquarters for the 203rd Corps in the Paktia province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment load into a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for an advising mission to an Afghan National Army base at forward operating base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment drop to push-up position as they return from a mission near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Afghan children gesture at U.S. soldiers from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment as they stand guard near an Afghan police checkpoint during a mission near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A U.S. soldier from Grim Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment stands guard near an Afghan police checkpoint during a mission near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
U.S. soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment perform guard duty in a tower on Forward Operating Base Fenty in Nangarhar province December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
