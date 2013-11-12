Embedded in Somalia
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) looks outside of a window in a moving armored vehicle on the outskirts of Kismayu, in southern Somalia,November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) looks outside of a window in a moving armored vehicle on the outskirts of Kismayu, in southern Somalia,November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November...more
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman walks by a Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman walks by a Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Ras Kamboni brigade soldiers walk outside the perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Ras Kamboni brigade soldiers walk outside the perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man talks to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), as they secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in...more
A man talks to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), as they secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November...more
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November...more
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Ras Kamboni brigade soldier looks on at the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport, controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Ras Kamboni brigade soldier looks on at the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport, controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), mans a gun as he demonstrates in a fortified defence position on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern...more
A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), mans a gun as he demonstrates in a fortified defence position on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ranger, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secures an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12,...more
A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ranger, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secures an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), march to their armoured vehicles before an area patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern...more
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), march to their armoured vehicles before an area patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman walks by on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman walks by on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November...more
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An armed security man stands guard at the sea port of the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An armed security man stands guard at the sea port of the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) steps out of an armored vehicle in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport, in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) steps out of an armored vehicle in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport, in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) keeps guard in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) keeps guard in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), stand guard on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried...more
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), stand guard on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Next Slideshows
Tacloban in ruins
Flattened by surging waves and monster winds, the coastal city of Tacloban was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan.
Afghanistan's last Jew
Zabulon Simintov is the last known Jew remaining in Afghanistan.
Remembering the veterans
Remembrance ceremonies around the world.
Amazon - From Paradise to Inferno
Initial data from Brazil’s space agency suggests that deforestation of the vast Amazon - the largest rainforest in the world - spiked by over a third during the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and at least 20 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament in what police called a "marauding terrorist attack".
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.