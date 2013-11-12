Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 12, 2013 | 8:45pm GMT

Embedded in Somalia

<p>A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) looks outside of a window in a moving armored vehicle on the outskirts of Kismayu, in southern Somalia,November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) looks outside of a window in a moving armored vehicle on the outskirts of Kismayu, in southern Somalia,November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) looks outside of a window in a moving armored vehicle on the outskirts of Kismayu, in southern Somalia,November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
1 / 17
<p>Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
2 / 17
<p>A woman walks by a Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman walks by a Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A woman walks by a Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
3 / 17
<p>Ras Kamboni brigade soldiers walk outside the perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Ras Kamboni brigade soldiers walk outside the perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Ras Kamboni brigade soldiers walk outside the perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
4 / 17
<p>A man talks to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), as they secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man talks to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), as they secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A man talks to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), as they secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
5 / 17
<p>Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
6 / 17
<p>Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
7 / 17
<p>A Ras Kamboni brigade soldier looks on at the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport, controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Ras Kamboni brigade soldier looks on at the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport, controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A Ras Kamboni brigade soldier looks on at the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport, controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
8 / 17
<p>A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), mans a gun as he demonstrates in a fortified defence position on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), mans a gun as he demonstrates in a fortified defence position on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), mans a gun as he demonstrates in a fortified defence position on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
9 / 17
<p>A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ranger, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secures an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ranger, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secures an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12,...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Ranger, part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secures an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 17
<p>Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), march to their armoured vehicles before an area patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), march to their armoured vehicles before an area patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), march to their armoured vehicles before an area patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
11 / 17
<p>A woman walks by on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman walks by on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A woman walks by on the outer perimeter area of the Kismayu airport controlled by the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
12 / 17
<p>Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Rangers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), secure an area during a foot patrol on the outskirts of the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
13 / 17
<p>An armed security man stands guard at the sea port of the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An armed security man stands guard at the sea port of the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

An armed security man stands guard at the sea port of the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
14 / 17
<p>A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) steps out of an armored vehicle in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport, in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) steps out of an armored vehicle in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport, in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) steps out of an armored vehicle in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport, in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
15 / 17
<p>A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) keeps guard in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) keeps guard in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

A Kenya Defence Force (KDF) soldier of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) keeps guard in the controlled perimeter of the Kismayu airport in southern Somalia, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
16 / 17
<p>Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), stand guard on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), stand guard on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried...more

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers, who are part of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), stand guard on sand dunes in the controlled area of the old airport in the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Tacloban in ruins

Tacloban in ruins

Next Slideshows

Tacloban in ruins

Tacloban in ruins

Flattened by surging waves and monster winds, the coastal city of Tacloban was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan.

12 Nov 2013
Afghanistan's last Jew

Afghanistan's last Jew

Zabulon Simintov is the last known Jew remaining in Afghanistan.

12 Nov 2013
Remembering the veterans

Remembering the veterans

Remembrance ceremonies around the world.

11 Nov 2013
Amazon - From Paradise to Inferno

Amazon - From Paradise to Inferno

Initial data from Brazil’s space agency suggests that deforestation of the vast Amazon - the largest rainforest in the world - spiked by over a third during the...

11 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Five people were killed and at least 20 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament in what police called a "marauding terrorist attack".

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures