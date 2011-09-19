" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Emmy after parties

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Kaley Cuoco and actor Jim Parsons from "The Big Bang Theory" pose at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. Parsons won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Kaley Cuoco and actor Jim Parsons from "The Big Bang Theory" pose at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. Parsons won for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
1 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor and television host Stephen Colbert and actor Paul Giamatti (R) chat at the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actor and television host Stephen Colbert and actor Paul Giamatti (R) chat at the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Producer Bob Parr holds his Emmy award for outstanding reality competition series for "The Amazing Race" as he arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, September 19, 2011

Producer Bob Parr holds his Emmy award for outstanding reality competition series for "The Amazing Race" as he arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
3 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Julianna Margulies holds her Emmy award after winning for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Good Wife," at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Julianna Margulies holds her Emmy award after winning for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for "The Good Wife," at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Television host Padma Lakshmi arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, September 19, 2011

Television host Padma Lakshmi arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
5 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Julie Bowen and executive producer Steve Levitan of television series "Modern Family" pose with an Emmy at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Actress Julie Bowen and executive producer Steve Levitan of television series "Modern Family" pose with an Emmy at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Model and television host Heidi Klum and her husband Seal (L) attend the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Model and television host Heidi Klum and her husband Seal (L) attend the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
7 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

A general view of the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

A general view of the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Host/producer Phil Keoghan holds his Emmy award for outstanding reality competition series for "The Amazing Race" as he arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, September 19, 2011

Host/producer Phil Keoghan holds his Emmy award for outstanding reality competition series for "The Amazing Race" as he arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
9 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

A performer dangles from a pole at the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

A performer dangles from a pole at the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Australian actor Guy Pearce holds his Emmy award for best supporting actor in a miniseries or a movie for "Mildred Pierce," at the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Australian actor Guy Pearce holds his Emmy award for best supporting actor in a miniseries or a movie for "Mildred Pierce," at the Governors Ball following the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Host/producer Phil Keoghan (L-R) and executive producers Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster of "The Amazing Race" hold Emmys for outstanding reality competition series as they arrive at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, September 19, 2011

Host/producer Phil Keoghan (L-R) and executive producers Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster of "The Amazing Race" hold Emmys for outstanding reality competition series as they arrive at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
12 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Executive producer Steven Levitan and actress Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" arrive for the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Executive producer Steven Levitan and actress Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" arrive for the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Executive producer Matthew Weiner holds the award for outstanding drama series for "Mad Men" at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, September 19, 2011

Executive producer Matthew Weiner holds the award for outstanding drama series for "Mad Men" at the Governors Ball after the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Kate Flannery (L) and Chris Haston arrive at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, September 19, 2011

Kate Flannery (L) and Chris Haston arrive at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
15 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Canadian comedian Dave Foley arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, September 19, 2011

Canadian comedian Dave Foley arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
16 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Judah Friedlander arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, September 19, 2011

Judah Friedlander arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
17 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

Pauley Perrette arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, September 19, 2011

Pauley Perrette arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
18 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

American singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, September 19, 2011

American singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
19 / 20
Monday, September 19, 2011

American actress Jane Krakowski arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, September 19, 2011

American actress Jane Krakowski arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
20 / 20

Emmy after parties

Emmy after parties Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

NY Fashion Week

NY Fashion Week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

8:51pm GMT

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

8:30pm GMT

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

7:50pm GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

6:10pm GMT

Eagle vs drone

All Collections

Eagle vs drone

5:35pm GMT

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

All Collections

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

5:10pm GMT

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

All Collections

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

5:10pm GMT

Venezuela's signs of crisis

All Collections

Venezuela's signs of crisis

4:45pm GMT

View More Slideshows »