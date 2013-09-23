Edition:
Mon Sep 23, 2013

Emmy after-parties

<p>Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, winner of the Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and actor Tony Hale, winner of the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, celebrate at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>(L-R) Actor Michael Douglas, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie for his role in "Behind the Candelabra," Richard Plepler, HBO's CEO, and Steven Soderbergh, winner of Outstanding Directing For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Dramatic Special for his film "Behind The Candelabra," celebrate at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger and actress Laura Dern pose at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>"Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner poses with actress Christina Hendricks at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actors Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston celebrate the success of "Breaking Bad" at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Lena Headey arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>True Blood actors Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer arrive at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, with her husband, Brad Hall, and children Henry Hall (C) and Charlie Hall, arrive at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger meets director Mel Brooks at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Jeff Daniels, Outstanding Lead Actor for a Drama Series for "The Newsroom" and wife Kathleen, arrive at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Winner of the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award Bobby Cannavale arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress January Jones, from the series "Mad Men," attends the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actor Peter Dinklage and his wife Erica Schmidt arrive at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Jane Fonda arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Patricia Arquette arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Winner of the Guest Actor in a Drama award Dan Bucatinsky arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actor Jeff Daniels, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his role in "The Newsroom," celebrates with co-stars Marcia Gay Harden (L) and Jane Fonda at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Stephen Colbert from Comedy Central's show "The Colbert Report" poses with his awards for Outstanding Variety Series and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series with his wife Evelyn McGee at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actors Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston celebrate the success of "Breaking Bad" at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>British actress Emilia Clarke arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>British actress Esme Bianco arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Malin Akerman arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Allison Williams arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Cheryl Hines arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Anna Paquin arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after-party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actor Philip Winchester and wife Megan arrive at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards HBO after party in West Hollywood September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Producer Nigel Lythgoe and Paula Abdul pose while at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Michael Douglas, winner for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Miniseries Or A Movie for "Behind the Candelabra," arrives at the Governors Ball for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

