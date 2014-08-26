Edition:
Emmy afterparty

AMC's "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul with his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award and Anna Gunn with her Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

AMC's "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul with his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award and Anna Gunn with her Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
AMC's "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul with his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award and Anna Gunn with her Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Louis C.K. with his Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for FX Networks "Louie" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Louis C.K. with his Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for FX Networks "Louie" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Louis C.K. with his Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for FX Networks "Louie" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Moira Walley-Beckett poses with her award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" and the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Moira Walley-Beckett poses with her award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" and the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Moira Walley-Beckett poses with her award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" and the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Steven Levitan, executive producer of "Modern Family" poses with his wife Krista at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Steven Levitan, executive producer of "Modern Family" poses with his wife Krista at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Steven Levitan, executive producer of "Modern Family" poses with his wife Krista at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Mark Ruffalo with his Outstanding Television Movie award for HBO's "The Normal Heart" and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Mark Ruffalo with his Outstanding Television Movie award for HBO's "The Normal Heart" and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Actor Mark Ruffalo with his Outstanding Television Movie award for HBO's "The Normal Heart" and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Anna Gunn holds her Outstanding Supporting Actress Award in a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" while at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Anna Gunn holds her Outstanding Supporting Actress Award in a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" while at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Anna Gunn holds her Outstanding Supporting Actress Award in a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" while at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Bryan Cranston, winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, pose with their awards for AMC's "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Bryan Cranston, winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, pose with their awards for AMC's...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Bryan Cranston, winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, pose with their awards for AMC's "Breaking Bad". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
