Emmy afterparty
AMC's "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul with his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award and Anna Gunn with her Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Louis C.K. with his Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for FX Networks "Louie" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Moira Walley-Beckett poses with her award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" and the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Steven Levitan, executive producer of "Modern Family" poses with his wife Krista at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Mark Ruffalo with his Outstanding Television Movie award for HBO's "The Normal Heart" and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, arrive at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
January Jones and Jon Hamm at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Anna Gunn holds her Outstanding Supporting Actress Award in a Drama Series for AMC's "Breaking Bad" while at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" arrives at the Governors Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Aaron Paul, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn, winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Bryan Cranston, winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, pose with their awards for AMC's...more
