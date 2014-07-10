Edition:
Emmy nominations

Best drama series - Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Best drama series - Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best drama series - Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best drama series - True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best drama series - House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best drama series - Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best comedy series - Louie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best comedy series - The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best comedy series - Modern Family. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Best comedy series - Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best comedy series - Silicon Valley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best comedy series - Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best actor in a drama series - Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Best actor in a drama series - Woody Harrelson, True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best actor in a drama series - Matthew McConaughey, True Detective. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best actor in a drama series - Jon Hamm, Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best actor in a drama series - Kevin Spacey, House of Cards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best actor in a drama series - Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Best actress in a drama series - Claire Danes, Homeland. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best actress in a drama series - Robin Wright, House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best actress in a drama series - Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Best actress in a drama series - Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Best actress in a drama series - Kerry Washington, Scandal. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best actress in a drama series - Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best actor in a comedy series - Louis C.K., Louie. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Best actor in a comedy series - Ricky Gervais, Derek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best actor in a comedy series - Don Cheadle, House of Lies. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Best actor in a comedy series - Matt LeBlanc, Episodes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best actor in a comedy series - William H. Macy, Shameless. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Best actor in a comedy series - Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best actress in a comedy series - Lena Dunham, Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best actress in a comedy series - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Best actress in a comedy series - Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Best actress in a comedy series - Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Best actress in a comedy series - Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Best actress in a comedy series - Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

