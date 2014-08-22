Emmy nominations
Best drama series - Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best drama series - Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best drama series - Game of Thrones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best drama series - True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best drama series - House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best drama series - Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best comedy series - Louie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best comedy series - The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best comedy series - Modern Family. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best comedy series - Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best comedy series - Silicon Valley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best comedy series - Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best actor in a drama series - Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Best actor in a drama series - Woody Harrelson, True Detective. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actor in a drama series - Matthew McConaughey, True Detective. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a drama series - Jon Hamm, Mad Men. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a drama series - Kevin Spacey, House of Cards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actor in a drama series - Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Best actress in a drama series - Claire Danes, Homeland. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a drama series - Robin Wright, House of Cards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a drama series - Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Best actress in a drama series - Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Best actress in a drama series - Kerry Washington, Scandal. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best actress in a drama series - Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best actor in a comedy series - Louis C.K., Louie. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Best actor in a comedy series - Ricky Gervais, Derek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actor in a comedy series - Don Cheadle, House of Lies. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Best actor in a comedy series - Matt LeBlanc, Episodes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actor in a comedy series - William H. Macy, Shameless. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Best actor in a comedy series - Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a comedy series - Lena Dunham, Girls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best actress in a comedy series - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best actress in a comedy series - Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best actress in a comedy series - Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best actress in a comedy series - Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Best actress in a comedy series - Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
