Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Aug 25, 2012 | 3:10am BST

Empire State shooting

<p>A woman identified as a victim is treated at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>Bystanders and police look on as a man lies on the sidewalk after a shooting incident near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mickey C. Marrero</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>Markers denoting spent shell casings sit in front of the bloody hand of a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>Surveillance video shows gunman Jeffrey Johnson being shot by police officers near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/NYPD</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>Office workers look towards the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>New York City Police officers examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>A policeman in riot gear keeps guard at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>Law enforcement officers stand in front of a hand sticking out from underneath a sheet covering a body on 33rd St after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>The body of a man lies on the sidewalk near the Empire State Building following a shooting in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/James Bolden</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>Police look on as a man lies on the sidewalk after a shooting incident near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Ratzlaff</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>A woman is helped by New York City Police officers at the scene of a shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>A New York City Police officer moves crime scene tape at the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>A New York Police Department officer takes photographs of a body on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>Law enforcement officials gesture as they walk around the crime scene after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>The body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders lies on the street near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>People stand near a police line at the scene of a shooting outside the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>The hand of a man killed at the site of a shooting is seen near the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>The body of a shooting victim is moved by the New York City Coroner near the site of the Empire State building where a gunman opened fire shooting several bystanders before being killed by police in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to the press with New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly and City Council Speaker Christine Quinn at the scene of a shooting outside the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>Bystanders look on as New York City Police officers examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>New York City Police detectives examine the scene next to the body of a suspected shooter that opened fire shooting several bystanders near the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>Police tape and crime scene markers are seen at the site of a shooting outside the Empire State Building in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>New York Police Department officers stand on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>The body of a shooting victim is moved by the New York City Coroner near the site of the Empire State building where a gunman opened fire shooting several bystanders before being killed by police in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>New York Police Department markers stand in front of a covered body that has a hand sealed as it lies on 5th Ave after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>The New York City Coroner prepares to move the body of a shooting victim near the site of the Empire State building where a gunman opened fire shooting several bystanders before being killed by police in New York, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

<p>A New York Police Department officer stands in front of a covered body that has a hand exposed as it lies on 33rd St after a shooting at the Empire State Building in New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Saturday, August 25, 2012

