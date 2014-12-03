Edition:
Encased in ice

A sign for the village of Schneeberg, translated as Snow Mountain, is covered with ice, in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A roadside shrine is covered with ice Himberg in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Ice-covered leafs of a tree hang over a roadside shrine near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A parked car is covered with ice in Lichtenau in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A forester cuts branches of ice-covered trees near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
An ice-covered tree is pictured near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A roadside shrine is covered with ice near Reichpolds in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Ice-covered leafs are pictured on a tree near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Ice-covered leaves of a tree hang over a roadside shrine near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Branches of a tree are covered with ice near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A forester watches ice-covered trees near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Branches of ice-covered trees are pictured near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A snowplow passes ice-covered trees near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
Branches of a tree are covered with ice near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
An ice-covered road sign is pictured near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A forester watches ice-covered trees near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
