Encased in ice
A sign for the village of Schneeberg, translated as Snow Mountain, is covered with ice, in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.
A roadside shrine is covered with ice Himberg in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.
Ice-covered leafs of a tree hang over a roadside shrine near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
A parked car is covered with ice in Lichtenau in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.
A forester cuts branches of ice-covered trees near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
An ice-covered tree is pictured near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
A roadside shrine is covered with ice near Reichpolds in northern Austria, December 3, 2014.
Ice-covered leafs are pictured on a tree near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
Ice-covered leaves of a tree hang over a roadside shrine near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
Branches of a tree are covered with ice near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
A forester watches ice-covered trees near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
Branches of ice-covered trees are pictured near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
A snowplow passes ice-covered trees near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
Branches of a tree are covered with ice near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
An ice-covered road sign is pictured near Amstall in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
A forester watches ice-covered trees near Kottes in northern Austria, December 2, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Outrage over missing students
Protesters call on the Mexican president to resign over the disappearance of 43 student-teachers.
Space odyssey
Striking images from deep space.
The future of flight
The latest advances in flight technology and space travel.
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.