End of a coal mine

Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014. The underground mine, west of the capital city Budapest, has to stop producing coal at the end of this year in line with a European Union effort to shut down uncompetitive hard coal mines.

Miners wait to start their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A view of cabinets at the the dressing room during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A miner looks on after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A miner holds a cigarette after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Miners leave from the mine with elevator during their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy on December 23, 2014.

A miner looks on as he prepares for his last working day with fellow miners at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A miner prepares for his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Miners prepare for their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy on December 23, 2014.

Miners eat during their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Miners are reflected in the dressing room's mirror after their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A miner takes a shower after his last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

Miners sit in the dressing room after their last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A view from the local cemetery during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

An empty board showing everybody has left the mine during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

A miner sits front of the statue of St. Barbara, saint of the miners, during the last working day at Hungary's last hard coal deep-cast mine at Markushegy December 23, 2014.

