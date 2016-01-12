Ending the siege of Madaya
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, react as they launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya,...more
A Syrian girl waits with her family, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Red Crescent workers stand near their vehicles prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A convoy consisting of Red Cross, Red Crescent and United Nation gather before heading towards to Madaya from Damascus, and to al Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian boy waits with his family, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepare to launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya,...more
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, launch a shell from their tank towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off...more
A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Handout via Social Media Website
Residents, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, walk past Syrian Army soldiers as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, stand near their tank before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off...more
Rebel fighters walk near Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Mujahideen Horan brigade fighter, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepares a weapon before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off...more
Rebel fighters inspect Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
A Red Crescent worker sits inside a vehicle prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Rebel fighters walk near Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Red Crescent workers stand near their vehicles prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, react as they launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya,...more
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepare shells before launching them towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off...more
A rebel fighter inspects aid inside Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town wait to depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
