Pictures | Tue Jan 12, 2016 | 4:00pm GMT

Ending the siege of Madaya

Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, react as they launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, react as they launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, react as they launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A Syrian girl waits with her family, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian girl waits with her family, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A Syrian girl waits with her family, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Red Crescent workers stand near their vehicles prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Red Crescent workers stand near their vehicles prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Red Crescent workers stand near their vehicles prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Residents, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Residents, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A convoy consisting of Red Cross, Red Crescent and United Nation gather before heading towards to Madaya from Damascus, and to al Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A convoy consisting of Red Cross, Red Crescent and United Nation gather before heading towards to Madaya from Damascus, and to al Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A convoy consisting of Red Cross, Red Crescent and United Nation gather before heading towards to Madaya from Damascus, and to al Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian boy waits with his family, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian boy waits with his family, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A Syrian boy waits with his family, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepare to launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepare to launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepare to launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, launch a shell from their tank towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, launch a shell from their tank towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, launch a shell from their tank towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Handout via Social Media Website

A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Handout via Social Media Website

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Handout via Social Media Website
Residents, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, walk past Syrian Army soldiers as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Residents, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, walk past Syrian Army soldiers as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Residents, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, walk past Syrian Army soldiers as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, stand near their tank before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, stand near their tank before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, stand near their tank before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Rebel fighters walk near Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters walk near Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Rebel fighters walk near Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A Mujahideen Horan brigade fighter, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepares a weapon before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A Mujahideen Horan brigade fighter, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepares a weapon before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A Mujahideen Horan brigade fighter, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepares a weapon before firing towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Rebel fighters inspect Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters inspect Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Rebel fighters inspect Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights

An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights

An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights

An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
An emaciated man in Madaya is seen in this undated picture taken from social media. REUTERS/Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
A Red Crescent worker sits inside a vehicle prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A Red Crescent worker sits inside a vehicle prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A Red Crescent worker sits inside a vehicle prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Residents who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Residents who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Rebel fighters walk near Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters walk near Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Rebel fighters walk near Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Red Crescent workers stand near their vehicles prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Red Crescent workers stand near their vehicles prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Red Crescent workers stand near their vehicles prior to inspection from rebels before heading to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, react as they launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, react as they launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, react as they launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepare shells before launching them towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepare shells before launching them towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, prepare shells before launching them towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A rebel fighter inspects aid inside Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A rebel fighter inspects aid inside Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A rebel fighter inspects aid inside Red Crescent vehicles on their way to al Foua and Kefraya, in Idlib province, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Residents who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town wait to depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Residents who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town wait to depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Residents who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town wait to depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
