Engines rev for Cars Land
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. The debut of Cars Land and Buena Vista Street marks the completion of a five-year expansion at Disney California Adventure. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. The debut of Cars Land and Buena Vista Street marks the completion of a five-year expansion at Disney California Adventure. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs to the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs to the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Radiator Springs Racers, which gives guests a scenic tour of Ornament Valley in racing convertibles in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Mater's Junkyard Jamboree, with baby tow trucks that roll around a salvage yard for a ride in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features a new attraction in Cars Land called Mater's Junkyard Jamboree, with baby tow trucks that roll around a salvage yard for a ride in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Luigi's Flying Tires, air vents that drive guests in vehicles of oversized tires to float above the ground, bumping other tires to catch an inflatable ball at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Luigi's Flying Tires, air vents that drive guests in vehicles of oversized tires to float above the ground, bumping other tires to catch an inflatable ball at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. Covering 12 acres, Cars Land is the largest portion of a five-year expansion at the park and is based on the town of Radiator Springs in the Disney Pixar movie "Cars". REUTERS/David McNew
Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. Covering 12 acres, Cars Land is the largest portion of a five-year expansion at the park and is based on the town of Radiator Springs in the Disney Pixar movie "Cars". REUTERS/David McNew
Comedian Larry the Cable Guy attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Comedian Larry the Cable Guy attends the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Tom Staggs (L) and Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attend the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Tom Staggs (L) and Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studio John Lasseter attend the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features signs from Route 66 as a theme in Cars Land at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features signs from Route 66 as a theme in Cars Land at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Flo's V8 Cafe serves guest breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features Flo's V8 Cafe serves guest breakfast, lunch and dinner daily at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features the Cozy Cone Motel that offers quick service cone-themed snacks at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Expanded Disneyland California Adventure Park features the Cozy Cone Motel that offers quick service cone-themed snacks at the park in Anaheim, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
People walk around the Cosy Cone Motel food court at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People walk around the Cosy Cone Motel food court at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
The town of Radiator Springs is unveiled at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
The town of Radiator Springs is unveiled at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A waterfall is seen over the Radiator Springs Racers ride at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A waterfall is seen over the Radiator Springs Racers ride at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Fireworks rise over Radiator Springs during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Fireworks rise over Radiator Springs during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Musicians perform at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Musicians perform at the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Guests ride the Radiator Springs Racers ride during the grand opening of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew