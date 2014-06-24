Edition:
England 0 - Costa Rica 0

England's Wayne Rooney falls on the ground. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's Frank Lampard reacts. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Fans of England hold up a sign. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's Wayne Rooney wipes his face as he leaves the pitch with teammate Steven Gerrard. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's Steven Gerrard reacts after the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Frank Lampard applauds at the end of their match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's fans wave at the end of their match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Police maintain order amid fans after the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's coach Roy Hodgson applauds next to Wayne Rooney. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Fans of England cheer the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz (front) fights for the ball with England's Chris Smalling. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Costa Rica's Giancarlo Gonzalez (L) and Celso Borges fight for the ball with England's Ross Barkley (R) and Jack Wilshere. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's Wayne Rooney fights for the ball with Costa Rica's Junior Diaz. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England fans hold flags during the team's match. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Fans of England watch their match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's Wayne Rooney reacts next to his teammate Phil Jones. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's Chris Smalling heads the ball against Costa Rica. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's Jack Wilshere reacts after a foul by Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda fights for the ball with England's Frank Lampard. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keilor Navas saves the ball from England's Daniel Sturridge, challenged by Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's Daniel Sturridge reacts next to Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keilor Navas. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England fans cheer. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's Luke Shaw jumps over Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda as he runs beside Bryan Ruiz (L). REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's Jack Wilshere fights for the ball with Costa Rica's Joel Campbell (R) and Yeltsin Tejeda. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz (L) and England's Luke Shaw jump for the ball. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Costa Rica's Joel Campbell challenges England's Luke Shaw (L). REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda is challenged by England's Jack Wilshere (C). REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
England's Daniel Sturridge falls. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Costa Rica's Celso Borges (L) fights for the ball with England's Jack Wilshere. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Costa Rica's players huddle before the match. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
