Pictures | Sun Jun 15, 2014 | 3:50am BST

England 1 - Italy 2

Italy's Mario Balotelli heads the ball to score past England's Gary Cahill. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's Mario Balotelli scores. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Sunday, June 15, 2014
England's goalkeeper Joe Hart rolls inside the goalpost after Italy's Mario Balotelli scored. REUTERS/Francois Marit/Pool

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy fans hold a cutout of Italy's Mario Balotelli. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Supporters show England flags. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, June 15, 2014
England's Wayne Rooney and Italy's Giorgio Chiellini fight for the ball. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's Marco Verratti and England's Leighton Baines fight for the ball. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sunday, June 15, 2014
England's Daniel Sturridge scores past Italy's goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Sunday, June 15, 2014
England's Daniel Sturridge celebrates after scoring past Italy's goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu. REUTERS/Francois Marit/Pool

Sunday, June 15, 2014
England's Daniel Sturridge celebrates his goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's Marco Verratti fights for the ball with England's Raheem Sterling. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Sunday, June 15, 2014
The ball sails over Italy's goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu after a free kick for England. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's Claudio Marchisio scores past England's goalkeeper Joe Hart. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sunday, June 15, 2014
England's goalkeeper Joe Hart concedes a goal by Italy's Claudio Marchisio. REUTERS/Francois Marit/Pool

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's players celebrate a goal scored by Claudio Marchisio. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Sunday, June 15, 2014
An England fan reacts as he watches. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Sunday, June 15, 2014
A fan poses with a picture of Pope Francis. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sunday, June 15, 2014
England's Wayne Rooney splashes water on himself. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, June 15, 2014
England's Daniel Sturridge holds the net. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's Matteo Darmian jumps for the ball. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's Matteo Darmian fights for the ball with England's Phil Jagielka and Gary Cahill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's Marco Verratti and England's Raheem Sterling fight for the ball. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, June 15, 2014
England's Daniel Sturridge lies on the ground after being fouled. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Sunday, June 15, 2014
England's Wayne Rooney reacts after missing a goal opportunity. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Sunday, June 15, 2014
England's Danny Welbeck (bottom) jumps for the ball with Italy's Andrea Barzagli. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's players celebrate after their teammate Claudio Marchisio scored. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's Mario Balotelli heads the ball into the goal past England's goalkeeper Joe Hart. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Sunday, June 15, 2014
