England 3 - 2 Sweden
England and Sweden soccer fans shout slogans as they stand face to face in the fan zone in Kiev June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
England and Sweden soccer fans shout slogans as they stand face to face in the fan zone in Kiev June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
England soccer fans cheer and wave a flag with a portrait of the Queen at the Euro 2012 fan zone in Kiev June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
England soccer fans cheer and wave a flag with a portrait of the Queen at the Euro 2012 fan zone in Kiev June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Sweden fans wait for the start of their team's Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Sweden fans wait for the start of their team's Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England fans cheer before the start of their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Sweden at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England fans cheer before the start of their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Sweden at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Sweden's goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson makes a save during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Sweden's goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson makes a save during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England's Andy Carroll jumps to score a goal against Sweden during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
England's Andy Carroll jumps to score a goal against Sweden during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Sweden's goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson fails to save a goal during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Sweden's goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson fails to save a goal during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
England's Andy Carroll challenges Sweden's Jonas Olsson during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
England's Andy Carroll challenges Sweden's Jonas Olsson during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
England's Glen Johnson fails to prevent Sweden's Olof Mellberg (not pictured) from scoring a goal during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England's Glen Johnson fails to prevent Sweden's Olof Mellberg (not pictured) from scoring a goal during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England's Joe Hart (L) makes a save in front of Sweden's Johan Elmander during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Joe Hart (L) makes a save in front of Sweden's Johan Elmander during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Sweden players celebrate after scoring against England during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Sweden players celebrate after scoring against England during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
England's Glen Johnson scores a goal in his own net during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Sweden at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
England's Glen Johnson scores a goal in his own net during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Sweden at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Sweden's Olof Mellberg celebrates with team mates after scoring Sweden's second goal against England during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Sweden's Olof Mellberg celebrates with team mates after scoring Sweden's second goal against England during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is tackled by England's Theo Walcott during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is tackled by England's Theo Walcott during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
England's Daniel Wellbeck scores his team's third goal against Sweden during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Daniel Wellbeck scores his team's third goal against Sweden during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Swedish fans reacts to Sweden's defeat by England during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Swedish fans reacts to Sweden's defeat by England during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Sweden's goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson lies on the pitch as England's Danny Welbeck scores their third goal during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Sweden's goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson lies on the pitch as England's Danny Welbeck scores their third goal during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Sweden's players celebrate their goal in front of England's goalkeeper Joe Hart during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in KIev June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Sweden's players celebrate their goal in front of England's goalkeeper Joe Hart during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in KIev June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England's Danny Welbeck scores a goal against Sweden during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Danny Welbeck scores a goal against Sweden during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Daniel Welbeck celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Sweden during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
England's Daniel Welbeck celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Sweden during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Sweden's soccer fans react after defeat against England at their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Sweden's soccer fans react after defeat against England at their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
England's Andy Carroll and Sweden's Olof Mellberg challenge for a high ball during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
England's Andy Carroll and Sweden's Olof Mellberg challenge for a high ball during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Sweden's soccer fan reacts after defeat against England at their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Sweden's soccer fan reacts after defeat against England at their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at Olympic Stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Sweden's Andreas Isaksson fails to save a goal against England during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Sweden's Andreas Isaksson fails to save a goal against England during their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against England at the Olympic stadium in KIev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A fan of Sweden reacts to his team's loss against England after their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A fan of Sweden reacts to his team's loss against England after their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Kiev, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk