Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 27, 2012 | 2:55pm GMT

England under water

<p>Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
1 / 20
<p>Birds sit on the goalposts of a flooded playing field in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Birds sit on the goalposts of a flooded playing field in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Birds sit on the goalposts of a flooded playing field in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
2 / 20
<p>Firemen in a rescue dingy pass a van driving along a flooded street on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Firemen in a rescue dingy pass a van driving along a flooded street on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Firemen in a rescue dingy pass a van driving along a flooded street on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
3 / 20
<p>A stranded car and bus are surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A stranded car and bus are surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A stranded car and bus are surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
4 / 20
<p>Residents speak outside a flooded house, close to the River Trent in Willington, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Residents speak outside a flooded house, close to the River Trent in Willington, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Residents speak outside a flooded house, close to the River Trent in Willington, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man wades up a flooded street after rescuing items from his home on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

A man wades up a flooded street after rescuing items from his home on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A man wades up a flooded street after rescuing items from his home on the outskirts of Gloucester, western England, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
6 / 20
<p>Men push a car out of flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Men push a car out of flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Men push a car out of flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
7 / 20
<p>Paul and Denise Wilsom stand by their tandem bicycle as their path is blocked by a flooded road in Charlton, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Paul and Denise Wilsom stand by their tandem bicycle as their path is blocked by a flooded road in Charlton, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Paul and Denise Wilsom stand by their tandem bicycle as their path is blocked by a flooded road in Charlton, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
8 / 20
<p>A sign points into flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A sign points into flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A sign points into flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
9 / 20
<p>Parents carry their children through floodwater at Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Parents carry their children through floodwater at Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Parents carry their children through floodwater at Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
10 / 20
<p>A swan swims through flood waters from the River Soar at a caravan park in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A swan swims through flood waters from the River Soar at a caravan park in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A swan swims through flood waters from the River Soar at a caravan park in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
11 / 20
<p>A fire engine is driven through flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A fire engine is driven through flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A fire engine is driven through flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
12 / 20
<p>A horse grazes surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A horse grazes surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A horse grazes surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar in Barrow Upon Soar, central England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
13 / 20
<p>A woman looks out from her window over floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A woman looks out from her window over floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A woman looks out from her window over floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
14 / 20
<p>Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Diana Mallows, 90, is rescued by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service after being stranded due to flooding at her home for four days, at North Curry near Taunton southwest England, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
15 / 20
<p>A man carries sandbags through floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

A man carries sandbags through floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A man carries sandbags through floodwater in Ruishton near Taunton, southwest England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
16 / 20
<p>A car is pulled from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A car is pulled from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A car is pulled from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
17 / 20
<p>A man is driven in a digger bucket to rescue a car from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A man is driven in a digger bucket to rescue a car from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A man is driven in a digger bucket to rescue a car from flood water in Hathern, central England, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
18 / 20
<p>Cattle stand surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Cattle stand surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Cattle stand surrounded by flood waters from the River Soar near Mountsorrel, central England, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
19 / 20
<p>A car is reflected in flood water from the River Trent in Willington, central England November 26, 2012. Britain has refused to bankroll a fund to subsidise insurance for households in flood-prone areas, derailing talks over the scheme and potentially leaving 200,000 homes without protection. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)</p>

A car is reflected in flood water from the River Trent in Willington, central England November 26, 2012. Britain has refused to bankroll a fund to subsidise insurance for households in flood-prone areas, derailing talks over the scheme and...more

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A car is reflected in flood water from the River Trent in Willington, central England November 26, 2012. Britain has refused to bankroll a fund to subsidise insurance for households in flood-prone areas, derailing talks over the scheme and potentially leaving 200,000 homes without protection. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT)

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Tragedy in Bangladesh

Tragedy in Bangladesh

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick