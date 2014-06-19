England vs. Uruguay
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates with teammates after scoring. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez (top) hugs teammate Fernando Muslera after Luis Suarez (unseen) scored. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates his goal with teammates Egidio Arevalo Rios (C) and Martin Caceres. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
England's Joe Hart dives but fails to save a goal scored by a header from Uruguay's Luis Suarez as England's Phil Jagielka watches. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Uruguay's Luis Suarez scores. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
England's Wayne Rooney reacts. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
England's Wayne Rooney heads the ball into the crossbar. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
England's Wayne Rooney reacts after missing his header. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Uruguay's Luis Suarez and England's Steven Gerrard fight for the ball. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
England's goalkeeper Joe Hart makes a save next to Uruguay's Martin Caceres. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
England's Wayne Rooney runs for the ball flanked by Uruguay's Egidio Arevalo Rios (top) and Alvaro Gonzalez (R). REUTERS/Paulo Whitacker
England's Joe Hart catches the ball beside Uruguay's Martin Cacere. REUTERS/Paulo Whitacker
Uruguay's Nicolas Lodeiro kicks the ball next to England's Danny Welbeck and England's Leighton Baines. REUTERS/Francois Xavier Marit/Pool
Uruguay's Diego Godin receives a yellow card from referee Carlos Velasco Carballo of Spain. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Fans of England cheer their team. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Uruguay against England at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Uruguay's Martin Caceres takes a shot at goal as England's goalkeeper Joe Hart defends. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
England's Wayne Rooney fights for the ball with Uruguay's Egidio Arevalo Rios and Nicolas Lodeiro. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A fan holds up a picture of Uruguay's Luis Suarez before the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera dives to save the ball in front of England's Daniel Sturridge. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
England fans cheer before the match. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
England's Joe Hart saves the ball during a goal attempt in front of teammate Jordan Henderson and Uruguay's Martin Caceres. REUTERS/Paulo Whitacker
England fans cheer before the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The colors of the Uruguayan flag painted on a fan's head. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera dives to save the ball as England's Daniel Sturridge tries to intercept it. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A Uruguay fan waits for the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
England's Wayne Rooney fights for the ball with Uruguay's Egidio Arevalo Rios and Alvaro Gonzalez. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Uruguay fans in face paint smile before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
England fans cheer before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera fights for the ball with England's Daniel Sturridge. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
An England fan waits for the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
