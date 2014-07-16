Entrenched in east Ukraine
A local resident walks past a member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrolling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk look out of a bus window as they prepare to depart for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at a collection point in Donetsk, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim...more
An armed pro-Russian separatist from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) bids his wife farewell as she prepares to depart the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk for Russia to escape the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels at...more
A local woman greets Ukrainian soldiers in central Slaviansk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents wait as they charge their electrical devices at the central square in Slaviansk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of Ukrainian national guard carry munitions as they prepare to move in the direction of Donetsk, at a base near Slaviansk, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A local resident shows damage from recent shelling in the town of Krasnohorivka near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A local resident passes a site of recent shelling in the town of Krasnohorivka near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A member of Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A sapper holds a land mine in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine look out of the window while sitting inside a bus destined for Rostov-on-Don in Russia at a collection point in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Residents of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine say farewell before boarding a bus for Rostov-on-Don in Russia from a collection point in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" stands beside a local woman as sappers check her building in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" stands guard as sappers check positions once held by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka, near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The Soviet-era monument "To Donbass Liberators" stands in an empty park in Donetsk July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A member of the Ukrainian police special task force "Kiev-1" patrols in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka near Sloviansk, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian separatist stands guard nearby a rally in support of Novorossiya (New Russia) on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-Russian separatist stands with the flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) nearby a rally in support of Novorossiya on Lenin Square in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian troops are pictured near the eastern Ukrainian town of Seversk July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
