Environment watch
A dust storm surrounds high rise buildings in Phoenix, Arizona, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A dust storm surrounds high rise buildings in Phoenix, Arizona, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People queue to take a refreshing shower as temperatures reach up to 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit) at La Concha beach in San Sebastian, Spain, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
People queue to take a refreshing shower as temperatures reach up to 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit) at La Concha beach in San Sebastian, Spain, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
People sunbath on a field at a public swimming pool in Prague as temperatures hovered over 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
People sunbath on a field at a public swimming pool in Prague as temperatures hovered over 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
In this photograph taken by Bolivian glaciologist Edson Ramirez, an object crosses the sky as it appears to fall leaving a trail over Andean mountain peaks Huayna Potosi and Tuni Condoriri, where Ramirez was studying glaciers, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Edson Ramirez
In this photograph taken by Bolivian glaciologist Edson Ramirez, an object crosses the sky as it appears to fall leaving a trail over Andean mountain peaks Huayna Potosi and Tuni Condoriri, where Ramirez was studying glaciers, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Edson Ramirez
With storm clouds looming in the background, Charlotte residents Mark and Denise Flanders and daughter Verity enjoy their vacation on the east end of Ocean Isle Beach in Southeastern North Carolina, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill
With storm clouds looming in the background, Charlotte residents Mark and Denise Flanders and daughter Verity enjoy their vacation on the east end of Ocean Isle Beach in Southeastern North Carolina, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A boy plays on a swing on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy plays on a swing on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy plays in a puddle during a heavy downpour along a street in Havana, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A boy plays in a puddle during a heavy downpour along a street in Havana, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A man sunbathes at a public swimming pool in a village of Chynov, near the city of Tabor, 100 km (62 miles) south of Prague, as temperatures hovered over 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit), August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A man sunbathes at a public swimming pool in a village of Chynov, near the city of Tabor, 100 km (62 miles) south of Prague, as temperatures hovered over 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit), August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Michael Simpson paddles out to surf near a beachside fishing pier the day before the expected landfall of Hurricane Irene in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Michael Simpson paddles out to surf near a beachside fishing pier the day before the expected landfall of Hurricane Irene in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Lightning strikes over Bangkok's skyline, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Lightning strikes over Bangkok's skyline, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
People are seen in a pool at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People are seen in a pool at the Palatinus outdoor spa in Budapest, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People boats are seen as they wait to carry passengers ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday during dusk on the Buriganga river in Dhaka, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People boats are seen as they wait to carry passengers ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday during dusk on the Buriganga river in Dhaka, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Women walk in the ocean in Santa Monica, California, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women walk in the ocean in Santa Monica, California, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man cycles on the dock of a marina in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man cycles on the dock of a marina in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Debris is seen on the streets of Goderich, Ontario, after a tornado ripped through the downtown core, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bill Sandford
Debris is seen on the streets of Goderich, Ontario, after a tornado ripped through the downtown core, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bill Sandford
A zookeeper sprays an elephant to cool her down in Budapest's Zoo, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A zookeeper sprays an elephant to cool her down in Budapest's Zoo, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
The St-Martin Maya mountain is pictured behind a rainbow in Sion, Switzerland, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The St-Martin Maya mountain is pictured behind a rainbow in Sion, Switzerland, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Residents ride motorcycles through a flooded street after heavy rains in Peshawar, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Residents ride motorcycles through a flooded street after heavy rains in Peshawar, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Children play with water fountains in a public square in Vienna, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Children play with water fountains in a public square in Vienna, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
People enjoy a public swimming pool in a village of Chynov, near the city of Tabor, south of Prague, as temperatures hovered over 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit), August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
People enjoy a public swimming pool in a village of Chynov, near the city of Tabor, south of Prague, as temperatures hovered over 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit), August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek