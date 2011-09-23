Environment watch
A Tuareg woman fixes her tent during a sandstorm in Ingal, northern Niger September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Tuareg woman fixes her tent during a sandstorm in Ingal, northern Niger September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Cattle graze in a mist-covered field at dawn on a farm outside Chilliwack, east of Vancouver, British Columbia September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cattle graze in a mist-covered field at dawn on a farm outside Chilliwack, east of Vancouver, British Columbia September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A firefighter watches as a helicopter drops water over a wildfire in the neighborhood of Entrerrios in Mijas, near Malaga, southern Spain September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A firefighter watches as a helicopter drops water over a wildfire in the neighborhood of Entrerrios in Mijas, near Malaga, southern Spain September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man walks along Lake Travis after water receded during a drought in Austin, Texas September 10, 2011. Drier than normal weather in Texas with no precipitation for several months has caused lakes and rivers to run dry along with wildfire outbreaks across the state including the Bastrop fire that has destroyed more than 1,300 homes near Austin. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man walks along Lake Travis after water receded during a drought in Austin, Texas September 10, 2011. Drier than normal weather in Texas with no precipitation for several months has caused lakes and rivers to run dry along with wildfire outbreaks across the state including the Bastrop fire that has destroyed more than 1,300 homes near Austin. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A sheep grazes atop a hill in a paddock located on the outskirts of the city of New Plymouth September 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A sheep grazes atop a hill in a paddock located on the outskirts of the city of New Plymouth September 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A remote controlled helicopter hovers over the Qiantang River as tourists gather on the river bank to see the soaring tide in Haining, Zhejiang province, China September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A remote controlled helicopter hovers over the Qiantang River as tourists gather on the river bank to see the soaring tide in Haining, Zhejiang province, China September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of various ecology groups, some dressed in traditional Breton costumes, take part in a protest against toxic seaweed on the beach of Cap Coz near the town of Fousnant in Brittany, western France, September 18, 2011. Two groups of demonstrators, one representing ecology groups and another representing the point of view of French farmers protested at one of the many beaches in this region plagued by masses of green seaweed...more
Members of various ecology groups, some dressed in traditional Breton costumes, take part in a protest against toxic seaweed on the beach of Cap Coz near the town of Fousnant in Brittany, western France, September 18, 2011. Two groups of demonstrators, one representing ecology groups and another representing the point of view of French farmers protested at one of the many beaches in this region plagued by masses of green seaweed which has been known to give off strong toxic gasses as it starts decomposing. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Cows stand on a snow covered field in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, some 10km (6.2 miles) east of Innsbruck, September 19, 2011. The province of Tyrol experienced unseasonably cold weather conditions on Monday. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Cows stand on a snow covered field in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, some 10km (6.2 miles) east of Innsbruck, September 19, 2011. The province of Tyrol experienced unseasonably cold weather conditions on Monday. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Wind turbines are seen on the Tararua mountain range on the outskirts of the town of Palmerston North September 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Wind turbines are seen on the Tararua mountain range on the outskirts of the town of Palmerston North September 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Women shield their faces from sand on the beach during gale force winds in Portstewart, Northern Ireland September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women shield their faces from sand on the beach during gale force winds in Portstewart, Northern Ireland September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Villagers carry water as they walk through a drought-hit paddy field at Bontoa village, Maros district, in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, September 15, 2011. According to the villagers, the drought has plagued the area for five months, forcing them to walk for miles to a local well for drinking water. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Villagers carry water as they walk through a drought-hit paddy field at Bontoa village, Maros district, in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, September 15, 2011. According to the villagers, the drought has plagued the area for five months, forcing them to walk for miles to a local well for drinking water. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Firefighter Gabe Gadino, from the Cleveland National Forest (CA), works with a crew identifying and cutting down dangerous trees along Highway 71 after the wildfire in Bastrop, Texas, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Erich Schlegel
Firefighter Gabe Gadino, from the Cleveland National Forest (CA), works with a crew identifying and cutting down dangerous trees along Highway 71 after the wildfire in Bastrop, Texas, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Erich Schlegel
A sandstorm is seen in Ingal, northern Niger September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A sandstorm is seen in Ingal, northern Niger September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An aerial view of the Isiboro Secure indigenous territory and national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, in Beni September 16, 2011. Bolivian President Evo Morales is facing strong resistance from within his indigenous support base over government plans to build a 185-mile wide (300 km) highway through the Amazon forest. The $420 million road, to be built by Brazilian company OAS and largely financed by Brasilia, will link...more
An aerial view of the Isiboro Secure indigenous territory and national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, in Beni September 16, 2011. Bolivian President Evo Morales is facing strong resistance from within his indigenous support base over government plans to build a 185-mile wide (300 km) highway through the Amazon forest. The $420 million road, to be built by Brazilian company OAS and largely financed by Brasilia, will link the Amazon plains of Beni to Chapare, a sparsely populated region where Morales began his political career as leader of the coca farmers. REUTERS/Daniel Caballero/Bolivian Presidency/Handout
A general view of Ergaki Natural Park in the Western Sayan Mountains near the Aradan village, about 630 km (391 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A general view of Ergaki Natural Park in the Western Sayan Mountains near the Aradan village, about 630 km (391 miles) south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
This aerial view of the Pagami Creek Fire burning along lake shore in the Superior National Forest in Minnesota is shown in this photograph posted September 13, 2011 Superior National Forest web site. An out of control wildfire has charred 100,000 acres of a northeastern Minnesota wilderness area popular for canoeing and camping, though cooler temperatures and some rain slowed its growth on Wednesday. REUTERS/Superior National...more
This aerial view of the Pagami Creek Fire burning along lake shore in the Superior National Forest in Minnesota is shown in this photograph posted September 13, 2011 Superior National Forest web site. An out of control wildfire has charred 100,000 acres of a northeastern Minnesota wilderness area popular for canoeing and camping, though cooler temperatures and some rain slowed its growth on Wednesday. REUTERS/Superior National Forest/U.S. Forest Service/Handout
Sheep graze in a paddock located on the outskirts of the city of New Plymouth, New Zealand September 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Sheep graze in a paddock located on the outskirts of the city of New Plymouth, New Zealand September 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Lightning strikes behind the Luxor (L) and Excalibur hotel-casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Nevada early in the morning of September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lightning strikes behind the Luxor (L) and Excalibur hotel-casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Nevada early in the morning of September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
People travel on a ship across the Maranon river, one of the two main headwaters of the Amazon river, in Iquitos September 2, 2011. The Geographic Society of Lima and Peru's Culture Ministry have announced that 'Amazon Source 96', the 1996 expedition team led by Polish explorer Jacek Palkiewicz which established the source of the Amazon River in the Apacheta stream, will propose the Peruvian government declare the area a protected...more
People travel on a ship across the Maranon river, one of the two main headwaters of the Amazon river, in Iquitos September 2, 2011. The Geographic Society of Lima and Peru's Culture Ministry have announced that 'Amazon Source 96', the 1996 expedition team led by Polish explorer Jacek Palkiewicz which established the source of the Amazon River in the Apacheta stream, will propose the Peruvian government declare the area a protected zone to conserve it from mining activity. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Villagers push a cart laden with their belongings as they wade through flood waters in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Villagers push a cart laden with their belongings as they wade through flood waters in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro