Environment watch

Members of various ecology groups, some dressed in traditional Breton costumes, take part in a protest against toxic seaweed on the beach of Cap Coz near the town of Fousnant in Brittany, western France, September 18, 2011. Two groups of demonstrators, one representing ecology groups and another representing the point of view of French farmers protested at one of the many beaches in this region plagued by masses of green seaweed which has been known to give off strong toxic gasses as it starts decomposing. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon