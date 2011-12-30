Edition:
United Kingdom

Environment watch

Friday, December 30, 2011

A man holding an umbrella watches large waves on the Marina beach as a cargo ship passes after Cyclone Thane hit the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, December 30, 2011

A man holding an umbrella watches large waves on the Marina beach as a cargo ship passes after Cyclone Thane hit the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Close
1 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

An employee uses a snow blower to remove snow from a car park in front of a hotel during heavy snowfalls in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, December 30, 2011

An employee uses a snow blower to remove snow from a car park in front of a hotel during heavy snowfalls in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
2 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

Cross country skiers slide during sunny winter weather near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Friday, December 30, 2011

Cross country skiers slide during sunny winter weather near the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
3 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews volcanic lava accompanied by large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Friday, December 30, 2011

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews volcanic lava accompanied by large clouds of gas and ash near Banos, about 178 km (110 miles) south of Quito December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Campana

Close
4 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

Dodo (L) and his colleague stand on bamboo racks as they collect green mussels in the Bay of Jakarta December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, December 30, 2011

Dodo (L) and his colleague stand on bamboo racks as they collect green mussels in the Bay of Jakarta December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
5 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

Dust rises from rocks were falling from a cliff in the Christchurch suburb of Sumner moments after an earthquake struck New Zealand December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Christine Brooks

Friday, December 30, 2011

Dust rises from rocks were falling from a cliff in the Christchurch suburb of Sumner moments after an earthquake struck New Zealand December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Christine Brooks

Close
6 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

A man gathers wood amidst logs and debris washed ashore four days after Typhoon Washi hit a village in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, December 30, 2011

A man gathers wood amidst logs and debris washed ashore four days after Typhoon Washi hit a village in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
7 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

Scientists and media prepare to leave the site of a failed attempt to artificially trigger an avalanche down a mountain side on a cold winter day at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Friday, December 30, 2011

Scientists and media prepare to leave the site of a failed attempt to artificially trigger an avalanche down a mountain side on a cold winter day at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
8 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

The Russian fishing boat Sparta lies stranded in Ross Bay in Antarctica about 2,000 nautical miles (3,700 km) southeast of New Zealand in this handout picture taken on December 17, 2011. The New Zealand Airforce airlifted fuel and equipment to the 48-metre (157-feet) Sparta as crew attempt to patch a 30cm (12 inch) hole in its hull. REUTERS/New Zealand Air Force/Handout

Friday, December 30, 2011

The Russian fishing boat Sparta lies stranded in Ross Bay in Antarctica about 2,000 nautical miles (3,700 km) southeast of New Zealand in this handout picture taken on December 17, 2011. The New Zealand Airforce airlifted fuel and equipment to the 48-metre (157-feet) Sparta as crew attempt to patch a 30cm (12 inch) hole in its hull. REUTERS/New Zealand Air Force/Handout

Close
9 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

An aerial view shows damage caused by floods following Typhoon Washi in Iligan City, in the southern island of Mindanao December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richel Umel/Pool

Friday, December 30, 2011

An aerial view shows damage caused by floods following Typhoon Washi in Iligan City, in the southern island of Mindanao December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richel Umel/Pool

Close
10 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

A monk walks past on the roof of a monastery during sunset at Swoyambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, December 30, 2011

A monk walks past on the roof of a monastery during sunset at Swoyambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

People ride on a motorcycle on Maungmagan beach near the town of Dawei in southern Myanmar November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

Friday, December 30, 2011

People ride on a motorcycle on Maungmagan beach near the town of Dawei in southern Myanmar November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

Close
12 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

A man stands next to an excavator beside a peatland canal belonging to the PT Kallista Alam palm oil plantation, in Darul Makmur district in Nagan Raya, in Indonesia's Aceh province December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Friday, December 30, 2011

A man stands next to an excavator beside a peatland canal belonging to the PT Kallista Alam palm oil plantation, in Darul Makmur district in Nagan Raya, in Indonesia's Aceh province December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Close
13 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

Wildfowl take shelter under a tree during a snowfall in Buxton, central England December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, December 30, 2011

Wildfowl take shelter under a tree during a snowfall in Buxton, central England December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
14 / 15
Friday, December 30, 2011

A fishing boat is seen against the setting sun on Maungmagan beach near the town of Dawei in southern Myanmar November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

Friday, December 30, 2011

A fishing boat is seen against the setting sun on Maungmagan beach near the town of Dawei in southern Myanmar November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

Close
15 / 15

Environment watch

Environment watch Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Pictures of the year: Strange and unusual

Pictures of the year: Strange and unusual
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »