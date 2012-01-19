Edition:
United Kingdom

Epiphany Day

Thursday, January 19, 2012

A man swims in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. Orthodox Christians celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany according to the Gregorian calendar on January 19. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 19, 2012

A man swims in a lake during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. Orthodox Christians celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany according to the Gregorian calendar on January 19. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Ukranian army veterans take a dip in the icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Ukranian army veterans take a dip in the icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

Close
2 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

A woman is helped while taking a dip in the icy waters of the Bazaikha river after the Orthodox Epiphany service, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius, in the surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, January 19, 2012

A woman is helped while taking a dip in the icy waters of the Bazaikha river after the Orthodox Epiphany service, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius, in the surburb of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
3 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Orthodox priests conduct a service at Epiphany celebrations on the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Orthodox priests conduct a service at Epiphany celebrations on the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
4 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in the Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Thursday, January 19, 2012

A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in the Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
5 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Vladimir Stojanovic (C) celebrates with a wooden cross that he managed to catch after it was thrown by a priest in the waters of Nisava river during Epiphany celebrations in Nis, south-eastern Serbia January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Vladimir Stojanovic (C) celebrates with a wooden cross that he managed to catch after it was thrown by a priest in the waters of Nisava river during Epiphany celebrations in Nis, south-eastern Serbia January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
6 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

People swim in the icy waters of Lake Ohrid to search for a cross during Epiphany celebrations in Ohrid, about 170 km (106 miles) west of Skopje January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Thursday, January 19, 2012

People swim in the icy waters of Lake Ohrid to search for a cross during Epiphany celebrations in Ohrid, about 170 km (106 miles) west of Skopje January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Close
7 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Priests take part in a religious ceremony during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Priests take part in a religious ceremony during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Kiev January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special unit dip into the icy waters of a lake near the village of Zadomlia, some 40 km (25 miles) east of Minsk, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special unit dip into the icy waters of a lake near the village of Zadomlia, some 40 km (25 miles) east of Minsk, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
9 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Thursday, January 19, 2012

A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
10 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Men take a dip in icy waters during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in in the village of Tatrka near the south Russian city of Stavropol January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Men take a dip in icy waters during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in in the village of Tatrka near the south Russian city of Stavropol January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
11 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Spectators watch as people take a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Spectators watch as people take a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Russia's town of New Jerusalem in Moscow Region, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
12 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

An Orthodox priest conducts a service at Epiphany celebrations on the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, January 19, 2012

An Orthodox priest conducts a service at Epiphany celebrations on the Bolshaya Almatinka river bank in Almaty January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
13 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Christian pilgrims emerge from the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Christian pilgrims emerge from the water of the Jordan River during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
14 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

A worker prepares a cross shaped hole for bathing during forthcoming Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in an air temperature of about minus 32 degrees Celsius, on the Mana river near the village of Ust-Mana, 31 km (19 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, January 19, 2012

A worker prepares a cross shaped hole for bathing during forthcoming Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in an air temperature of about minus 32 degrees Celsius, on the Mana river near the village of Ust-Mana, 31 km (19 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
15 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
16 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Men dressed as "La Befana", an imaginary old woman who is thought to bring gifts to children during the festival of Epiphany, row boats down the Grand Canal in Venice, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Men dressed as "La Befana", an imaginary old woman who is thought to bring gifts to children during the festival of Epiphany, row boats down the Grand Canal in Venice, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
17 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, east of Sofia, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during a celebration for Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, east of Sofia, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
18 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Actors perform during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
19 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Greek Orthodox Apostolis Oikomoniv retrieves and kisses a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Greek Orthodox Apostolis Oikomoniv retrieves and kisses a wooden crucifix as he swims in the Golden Horn in Istanbul, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
20 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead a mass on the Feast of the Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead a mass on the Feast of the Epiphany in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
21 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Villagers travel on a horse cart to attend the Orthodox Epiphany Day celebrations in Serdanu village, northwest of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Villagers travel on a horse cart to attend the Orthodox Epiphany Day celebrations in Serdanu village, northwest of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
22 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

The annual Epiphany parade makes its way through central Burgos, Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Thursday, January 19, 2012

The annual Epiphany parade makes its way through central Burgos, Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
23 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

A villager shivers after diving into a river to retrieve a crucifix during the Orthodox Epiphany Day celebrations in Serdanu village, northwest of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Thursday, January 19, 2012

A villager shivers after diving into a river to retrieve a crucifix during the Orthodox Epiphany Day celebrations in Serdanu village, northwest of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
24 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, January 19, 2012

An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
25 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

A woman dressed up as one of the Wise Men throws sweets during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, January 19, 2012

A woman dressed up as one of the Wise Men throws sweets during the traditional Epiphany parade in Malaga, southern Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
26 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Men ride their horses during the annual race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, north of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Men ride their horses during the annual race organized by Orthodox believers on Epiphany Day in the Romanian village of Pietrosani, north of Bucharest, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
27 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Thursday, January 19, 2012

An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
28 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Men jump into a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hristo Rahnev

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Men jump into a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Hristo Rahnev

Close
29 / 30
Thursday, January 19, 2012

Men dressed as the "Three Wise Men" present gifts to a baby playing the part of Jesus during the annual Epiphany parade through central Burgos, Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Thursday, January 19, 2012

Men dressed as the "Three Wise Men" present gifts to a baby playing the part of Jesus during the annual Epiphany parade through central Burgos, Spain, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

Close
30 / 30

Epiphany Day

Epiphany Day Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Seattle ''Snowmageddon''

Seattle ''Snowmageddon''
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:00pm GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:30pm GMT

Best in Show at Westminster

All Collections

Best in Show at Westminster

1:35am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:30am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:00am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tensions flare in Paris

All Collections

Tensions flare in Paris

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

View More Slideshows »