Erdogan's Turkey

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 8, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 08, 2017
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters as his guards secure the stage during a rally for the upcoming referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan enter a hall during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with police officers before a soccer exhibition game at Besiktas Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan prepares for the welding of the final section of the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the Third Bosphorus Bridge, during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan kisses a handmade Turkish flag, given to him as a gift from Ugandan university student Cemil (not pictured), during a graduation ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd in Istanbul August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd in front of the election center in Istanbul August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2014
Turkey's Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during an election rally in Istanbul August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, August 03, 2014
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan throws flowers to his supporters next to his wife Emine during his visit in Cologne May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, May 24, 2014
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters during the municipal elections outside a polling station in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R) greets his supporters with his family members in Ankara March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2013
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan heads a football signed by Australian national soccer team players as a present from Australian counterpart Julia Gillard after their meeting in Ankara April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2012
A security officer (L) looks on as Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) speaks to the Libyan people on the 80th anniversary of the martyrdom of Libyan resistance hero Omar al-Mukhtar, near the shrine of his burial place in Benghazi September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2011
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, with a portrait of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk in the background, watches television at his office at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2011
Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses with a traditional hat given to him from a young guest from Turkmenistan, in Ankara April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2011
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive to address a news conference following their bilateral talks in Berlin October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, October 09, 2010
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Chief of Staff General Ilker Basbug pray during a funeral in Ankara February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2010
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2010
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan pauses during a meeting in Ankara October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2009
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan applauds during the inauguration of a subway station in Istanbul January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2009
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, marking the 67th anniversary of his death, in Ankara November 10, 2005. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Turkey's ruling party Justice and Development Party leader Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at the Hacibayram Mosque in Ankara March 7, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Next Slideshows

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

11 Apr 2017
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern...

11 Apr 2017
Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

11 Apr 2017
Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the...

11 Apr 2017

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

