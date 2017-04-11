Erdogan's Turkey
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 8, 2017. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters as his guards secure the stage during a rally for the upcoming referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan enter a hall during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with police officers before a soccer exhibition game at Besiktas Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helps to carry a coffin with a victim of a thwarted coup following a funeral service in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan prepares for the welding of the final section of the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the Third Bosphorus Bridge, during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu/Pool
A grouse sits on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's head as he visits a facility of the Forest and Water Management Ministry in Rize, Turkey, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan kisses a handmade Turkish flag, given to him as a gift from Ugandan university student Cemil (not pictured), during a graduation ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd in Istanbul August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan waves to the crowd in front of the election center in Istanbul August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters during an election rally in Istanbul August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan throws flowers to his supporters next to his wife Emine during his visit in Cologne May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters during the municipal elections outside a polling station in Istanbul March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (3rd R) greets his supporters with his family members in Ankara March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (C) waves to supporters after arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan heads a football signed by Australian national soccer team players as a present from Australian counterpart Julia Gillard after their meeting in Ankara April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kayhan Ozer/Prime Minister's Press...more
A security officer (L) looks on as Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) speaks to the Libyan people on the 80th anniversary of the martyrdom of Libyan resistance hero Omar al-Mukhtar, near the shrine of his burial place in Benghazi September...more
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, with a portrait of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk in the background, watches television at his office at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses with a traditional hat given to him from a young guest from Turkmenistan, in Ankara April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive to address a news conference following their bilateral talks in Berlin October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Chief of Staff General Ilker Basbug pray during a funeral in Ankara February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan pauses during a meeting in Ankara October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan applauds during the inauguration of a subway station in Istanbul January 30, 2009. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, marking the 67th anniversary of his death, in Ankara November 10, 2005. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's ruling party Justice and Development Party leader Tayyip Erdogan attends Friday prayers at the Hacibayram Mosque in Ankara March 7, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer
