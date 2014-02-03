Eruption in Ecuador
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A boy plays on a swing as the Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Otoala Olivares
A boy plays on a swing as the Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Otoala Olivares
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A boy stands on a platform built next to a treehouse as the Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A boy stands on a platform built next to a treehouse as the Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Next Slideshows
Philip Seymour Hoffman: 1967 - 2014
The life and roles of the Oscar -winning actor.
Road to Super Bowl XLVIII
Football fans and players prepare for Super Bowl XLVIII.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.